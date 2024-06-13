A positive path forward for Alexandria

To the editor:

In my opinion, key actions are needed to create a brighter, more equitable future for the citizens of the City of Alexandria.

First, at least four new City Council members – i.e., a majority – should be elected. The four who appear willing to break from the current regime and make constructive changes for the betterment of the citizens are Charlotte Scherer, James Lewis, Jacinta Greene and Kevin Harris. Along with Amy Jackson as mayor, they will be willing to listen to residents and effectively advance their priorities.

Second, in addition to the oath of office, the new mayor and City Council members should honor that commitment by asking: “Will this action or decision improve the quality of life for Alexandria’s citizens?” If the answer is yes, proceed; if not, find another way.

Third, the newly-elected mayor and City Council should clearly demonstrate their commitment to a better way forward by taking several significant practical steps:

1. Identify and implement transportation solutions that reflect and balance the needs of all of Alexandria’s interests. The city’s past “rob Peter to pay Paul” approach – e.g., the Seminary Road debacle and the looming Duke Street in Motion initiative – is problematic. Taking away lanes constricts the vast majority of traffic – including emergency responders – in an attempt to accommodate a minimal amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

2. Foster a healthier educational environment now. The anecdotal evidence is powerful: a high school teacher who feels so unsafe that he writes a letter to The Washington Post to sound the alarm; students who roam the halls without being disciplined, or routinely disrupt the school with false bomb threats, or fight; teachers and students struggling to understand the proposal to bus same-year students between Alexandria City High School and Minnie Howard to attend their classes; and so on. They are our future – they deserve a learning environment that helps them become all that they can be.

3. Find a solution for the Inova Hospital at 4320 Seminary Road that actually meets the medical capacity requirements of a growing city. The city intends to replace this existing hospital with a new one at Landmark, which will have 27% less bed capacity than the current one. Yes, we need a new state-of-the-art hospital, but we also need adequate medical-care capacity to meet the increasing needs of our citizens. One possibility would be to retain the Seminary Road hospital as one for routine care, which could also improve the city’s preparedness for future pandemics, or to convert it to a medical center.

The underpinning for these practical steps is to have a strategic plan based on the city’s population and square-mile area. In essence, the city needs to determine its sustainable population — one in which the citizens’ quality of life can at least be maintained, and ideally, improved. The choice is ours: More of the same, or new leadership with a strong commitment to the citizens’ needs and priorities?

-James Allgood,

Alexandria