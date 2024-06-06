Alexandria Aces open 2024 season with win

By Jim McGrath

The crack of wooden bats against the rawhide of baseballs could serve as the sound of redemption for the Alexandria Aces this summer. Our hometown’s collegiate “Boys of Summer” will seek to regain the Cal Ripken Sr. league championship, which eluded them last year after they captured the title in 2022.

On Sunday, the Aces got off to an auspicious start in their home opener against the Washington, D.C. Grays at Frank Mann Field with a 10-1 win. Left hander Dylan Young (Johnson & Wales) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four to earn the winning decision. Jonathan Peltier (Wright State) and Tim Nicholson (George Washington) led the hitting brigade as Nicholson went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a walk, while Peltier went 3-for-4, clubbing a homer and driving in two runs.

John Downing (Seton Hall) came out of the bullpen in the seventh inning to hold the lead, while Brendan Harrity (Western Michigan) nailed down the last two outs. Downing struck out six Grays in his two-plus inning stint.

Last season, Alexandria fell short in the championship series to Bethesda’s Big Train team, which won the first two games to close out the best-of-three series. Still, Coach Chris Berset’s squad amassed a team record 32 victories, and they remain the only team other than the Train to win the championship since 2016. Its regular season record of 30-6 was the best in Ripken league history and allowed the Port City nine to win the South division by a whopping 15 games.

Although the team lost some key players from last year, Berset is optimistic that his Aces will be in the hunt for another title, in spite of Bethesda’s run of league crowns.

“Sal [Big Train manager, Colangelo] does a great job over there, so we are expecting more of the same,” the Aces’ skipper, entering his sixth season at the helm, said. Berset is supported by pitching coach Chris Rooney and hitting coach Jen Hammond.

Berset pointed to several players who should serve as the catalysts to post-season success, culminating with a possible second title in three seasons.

Nicholson returns behind the plate as the Aces’ backstop. He batted .346 for the Aces last summer, good for seventh in the CRS league. This spring, Nicholson helped GWU to a berth in the Atlantic-10 tournament, batting .267, along with a perfect nine stolen bases on nine attempts, a surprising statistic for a catcher.

Harrity, when not pitching relief, is a key cog in the Aces’ middle infield. This spring, Harrity started at shortstop and second base for Western Michigan, batting .306 for the Broncos, which qualified for the NCAA championships in the Lexington regional with Kentucky, Indiana State and Illinois.

Outfielder Amari Allen should see more playing time this summer after hitting .257 with Alexandria last season.

The Aces have retained a stingy pitching staff. Southpaw hurler Ethan Houghtaling will aim to solidify his stature as a collegiate hurler, especially as a current member of the NCAA transfer portal. Last year, Houghtaling posted a 3-0 record, 3.30 ERA and placed second in the league with 41 strikeouts against just eight walks.

Josh Rivera, a right-handed fireballer from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, will look to improve on his razor thin ERA of 2.34. Right-handed pitcher Tucker Narkinsky led the squad with a 2.07 ERA in 13 innings.

One familiar face will grace the staff as Reece Crochet (GWU) looks for a breakthrough season in his hometown. Crochet played his high school ball with the Titans of Alexandria City High School.

According to team owner Frank Fannon, all of the players arrived in Alexandria on Friday and played a scrimmage on Saturday afternoon against the South County Braves to prepare for Sunday’s opening game. The Aces shut out the Braves by the final score of 12- 0, sparked by a three-run home run by Nathan Wingenroth. Fannon likes what he has seen of the revamped team.

“We are excited to start the season and Coach Berset has done a wonderful job recruiting some great college baseball players from all around America,” Fannon, who has been assisted by team general manager Barrett Goode, said.

Now in their 16th year of existence, the Aces continue to reside in the Ripken League’s South division along with the Grays, Braves and Southern Maryland Senators. The four Montgomery County, Md., teams comprise the North Division. Along with Bethesda, other teams include the Silver Spring-Tacoma Thunderbolts, Gaithersburg Giants and Olney Cropdusters.

Every evening game in the ballpark this season will feature group nights to accompany the action. Little League Night is on June 14 when the Aces host the Cropdusters. On June 30, Frank Mann Field will host Police Appreciation Night as the Aces take on the Senators. And the team will also thank the families who house many of the players for the summer with their Host Families Appreciation Night, coinciding with the home final against South County on July 17.

Home contests will start at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $7, while the admission for children under 12 is $3. Season tickets for all 17 home games are also available and can be purchased on the team website at alexandriaaces.org.

The Aces are a 501(c)(3) organization and are consistently trying to raise money as the cost of uniforms, bats and balls have all increased. Donations can be made on the team website or checks mailed to Alexandria Aces, P.O. Box 1219, Alexandria, 22313.