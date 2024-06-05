ALX Kids: What kids can do in Alexandria this summer

By Jacob Woolcock

Summer is fast approaching, and many families will be looking for different things to do with all of the newfound time on their hands. There are many different activities to choose from in Alexandria, so to make planning easier, here are seven of my favorite fun, family friendly things to consider doing or going to this summer. All options are safe and fun for people of all ages.

Escape Room Live

814 King St., 2nd floor

Up for a family friendly challenge? Escape Room Live is a fun way to spend a couple of hours. You and your family can work together using your logic skills to try to complete puzzles and escape before the time runs out. There are many different escape rooms to choose from, ranging from easy and fun to challenging and stressful. The best one for young children and laid-back adults is probably The Wizards Apothecary, as it’s the most leisurely escape room. Still, my favorite puzzle is Edgar Allen Poe: POE-ranormal activity due to its challenging and spooky nature.

Cameron Run Regional Park

4001 Eisenhower Ave.

Cameron Run has many things to enjoy, from waterparks to batting cages. All options are entertaining and fun, as well as a way to get some exercise and get out of the house. Dogs are allowed on the property, so don’t be afraid to bring your pooch. Don’t want to wait for other families to finish their activity? You can reserve spots ahead of time. There are also multiple summer camps to choose from. Due to mechanical issues, the Volcano Island Water Park has a delayed opening this year.

Sisters Thai and The Magnolia Dessert Bar

503 Montgomery St.

Magnolia Dessert Bar is one of my favorite places in Alexandria. Indulge in delicious Asian desserts ranging from lychee raspberry cheesecake to crispy crepes and sticky rice. My personal favorite on the menu is either the sweet sticky rice and mango or the magnolia creme crepe. There is also a sit-down Thai restaurant in case you don’t want dessert and want a full meal. Don’t worry about picky eaters: There is something for everyone at this restaurant, including people with special dietary needs.

Alexandria Scavenger Hunt: Old Town Made New

301 King St.

In two hours, you can have one epic adventure! You and your team can solve puzzles, complete challenges and explore historic landmarks, including The Lyceum, Waterfront Park and the Torpedo Factory. Compete with other teams for the top spot in the city. You and your team can start whenever you’re ready. This scavenger hunt is 1.47 miles long and has seven stops, so make sure to bring water and decent shoes. Happy hunting!

Mount Purrnon Cat Café and Lounge

109 S. Alfred St.

Mount Purrnon is a cat cafe where you can have fun and relax while helping and adopting adorable rescue cats. Walk up the stairs and make yourself at home. You can play a game, talk with friends or pet the adorable felines. You can also go to the downstairs area and grab food, where there is an excellent selection of sandwiches, cookies, salads, drinks and much more. Also, some cats are hypoallergenic, meaning people with mild allergies can be included in the fluffy fun. All of the profits from the cat cafe go toward helping sheltered and stray cats find forever homes. Don’t keep the kitties waiting!

National Inventors Hall of Fame

600 Dulany St.

The National Inventors Hall of Fame is newly renovated and showcases the more than 500 people’s greatest technological achievements! They have programs and camps for kids that love science, technology, engineering and math during the summer. There is also the museum part and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a cool place to learn more about our nation’s most influential inventors.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

Oronoco Bay Park, 100 Madison St.

Around the World is a festival where you get to try food from all over the world, some you’ve never had before and some of which you never even knew existed. There is food for everyone at this festival, no matter what you like. Make sure to try some of the Asian food, it’s my favorite. It is August 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The writer is a seventh grade student at The Linder Academy in Alexandria.