Alyia Gaskins wins Democratic primary race for mayor

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Alyia Gaskins won the Democratic primary race for mayor Tuesday night, finishing with 10,931 votes or 59.4% of the votes cast. If elected in the general election in November, she would become the city’s first female Black mayor.

Vice Mayor Amy Jackson received 5,512 votes, or 29.9%. Former developer Steven Peterson received 1,971 votes, or 10.7% of the vote total. Out of Alexandria’s 115,628 registered voters, according to the Virginia Department of Elections, 18,582 votes were cast in the primary, which was a voter turnout of 16%.

Gaskins does not yet have a Republican nor an Independent challenger to face in November.

Gaskins won each precinct except one, which was City Hall. Jackson captured that precinct with 129 votes to Gaskins’ 117. Peterson, whose campaign issued an announcement on Monday saying he was out of town dealing with family issues, took in 105 votes in his home precinct. Gaskins overwhelmingly won her home precinct, Cameron Station, with 77.5% of the vote; Jackson and Peterson received 16% and 6% there, respectively.

Around 8:30 p.m., Gaskins gave a speech at La Casa Restaurant where her watch party was hosted. She thanked her campaign staff, family and supporters in light of her projected win. The restaurant was bustling with supporters and Alexandria bigwigs alike throughout the night.

Former Mayor Bill Euille; former U.S. Congressman and Mayor Jim Moran; former Councilors Del Pepper, Tim Lovain, Lonnie Rich, Paul Smedberg; former Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawthorne; current Sheriff Sean Casey and current Mayor Justin Wilson were all in attendance.

“I want to thank God for giving me this moment and this opportunity,” Gaskins said. “It’s because of him that I stand here. I want to thank my family, especially my husband, my son and my daughter. I am standing here because of how you love me and I am so grateful.”

Gaskins emphasized her ability to “show up,” one of her campaign promises, during her speech.

“The one thing you can always count on me is I’m going to show up. And we showed up: We showed up for 12 debates and forums, for 49 meet-and-greets. We sent over 138,000 mailers, we sent over 35,000 text messages and, thanks to your help, we knocked [on] over 80,000 doors.”

She said she was proud of the work done by the campaign and her endorsements from unions. Many wearing Unite Here pins and t-shirts were in attendance at the watch party; the union’s political action committee, Workers Vote, contributed more than $75,000 to Gaskins throughout her campaign.

Gaskins also thanked opponents Jackson and Peterson.

“It has been a great race. I think this race has brought forth many new ideas and new conversations for how we move our city forward,” Gaskins said. “I think what is exciting about tonight is that our city has shown decisively that they are ready for my leadership, that they are ready for a city that works for all of us.”

According to ALXnow, Jackson conceded the race in a text message, but Gaskins had not heard from Peterson.

In an interview with the Times around 9 p.m., Gaskins said she was excited and felt “really great” about winning nearly all the precincts in the city. She also said she was looking ahead to the summer before the general election.

“We’ve got a whole summer for me to keep engaging and keep reaching out,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting folks, whether that’s walking through their neighborhoods, sitting down for coffee, really talking about what are the ideas that they’d love for me to consider, what are the ways they hope we work better together?”

Gaskins spoke to her supporters directly, thanking them for showing up for her throughout the campaign.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Every step they stepped, every door they knocked, every call they made, every way they reached out and supported and encouraged me. I see them, I appreciate it and I am just truly grateful.”