Blood donors needed

To the editor:

World Blood Donor Day was June 14, and to celebrate those who give during the month of June, those who come to donate blood by June 30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

The American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients. Make a blood or platelet donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day is meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device to make an appointment to donate or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states – or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law – who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

-Stephanie Babyak,

American Red Cross