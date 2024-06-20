Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2024-00199 OHAD

Request for alterations at 205 N Pitt Street

Applicant: Shawn Tyrie

BAR#2024-00214 OHAD

Request for alterations at 435 S Lee Street

Applicant: David Albright and Ulrike Weinrich

BAR#2024-00218 OHAD

Request for alterations at 309 Duke Street

Applicant: Chris Clark

BAR#2024-00222 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 729 S Pitt Street

Applicant: Ashley Bone

BAR#2024-00234 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 729 S Pitt Street

Applicant: Ashley Bone

BAR#2024-00224 PG

Request for alterations at 400 N Fayette Street

Applicant: Properties Reimagined LLC (Elizabeth Kanianthra)

BAR#2024-00225 PG

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 400 N Fayette Street

Applicant: Properties Reimagined LLC (Elizabeth Kanianthra)

BAR#2024-00226 OHAD

Request for alterations at 929 S Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: Harry Braswell, Inc.

