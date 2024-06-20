Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:
BAR#2024-00199 OHAD
Request for alterations at 205 N Pitt Street
Applicant: Shawn Tyrie
BAR#2024-00214 OHAD
Request for alterations at 435 S Lee Street
Applicant: David Albright and Ulrike Weinrich
BAR#2024-00218 OHAD
Request for alterations at 309 Duke Street
Applicant: Chris Clark
BAR#2024-00222 OHAD
Request for addition and alterations at 729 S Pitt Street
Applicant: Ashley Bone
BAR#2024-00234 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 729 S Pitt Street
Applicant: Ashley Bone
BAR#2024-00224 PG
Request for alterations at 400 N Fayette Street
Applicant: Properties Reimagined LLC (Elizabeth Kanianthra)
BAR#2024-00225 PG
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 400 N Fayette Street
Applicant: Properties Reimagined LLC (Elizabeth Kanianthra)
BAR#2024-00226 OHAD
Request for alterations at 929 S Saint Asaph Street
Applicant: Harry Braswell, Inc.
Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in
advance to Molly Lambert at molly. lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the
day of the Public Hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia. Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@ alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.
For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.