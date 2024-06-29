BREAKING NEWS: Double shooting inside local gym leaves two in critical condition – updated

By Denise Dunbar

The victim in a double shooting that took place inside the One Life Fitness gym at 305 Hooff’s Run this afternoon has died from his injuries, according to a City of Alexandria eNews alert sent at 8:43 p.m. tonight. The alert also said that the alleged shooter remains in critical condition.

The first police scanner traffic at 4:19 p.m. reported multiple 911 calls indicating three shots had been fired inside the gym.

Numerous police and EMS vehicles were then routed to the scene. Police got there first and quickly called the scene “cold,” meaning there was not currently an active shooter.

The police inside the gym were increasingly frantic in asking for medics to come inside. At 4:24.25 a police officer said the scene was cold and “I need medics inside now.” At 4:26:58 this was repeated, with an officer saying that the scene was cold and medics could come inside.

An obviously distraught officer at 4:27:12 yelled, “The scene is secure. Get them in here!”

Officers preliminarily determined that one male in a Commanders t-shirt shot another male in a white t-shirt and then shot himself. Both were described as being in critical condition. The suspected shooter was transported to Fairfax hospital first. The apparent victim was treated at the scene and then transported to Alexandria hospital.

A third ambulance was requested for a woman who witnessed the shooting and was suffering from an apparent panic attack. Police identified and were investigating a vehicle that was possibly owned by the shooter and interviewed multiple witnesses at the gym. One dispatch also said that a command page with basic information was being sent.

An e-news alert was sent out by the Alexandria Police Department at 5:18 p.m., which stated:

“The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in the 300 block of Hooffs Run Drive. Two people have sustained life-threatening injuries. Both have been transported to local hospitals. There is a significant police presence on Hooffs Run Drive and Eisenhower Avenue. Hooffs Run Drive is closed to through traffic. If you live in the immediate area, you should be prepared to park and walk to your home or adjacent businesses until the on-scene investigation is complete.

No more information is available at this time.”

The Times will update this report as more information is available.

-ddunbar@alextimes.com