City Council to consider self pay raise on June 11

By Denise Dunbar | ddunbar@alextimes.com, Wafir Salih | wsalih@alextimes.com and Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

For several months, city staff have been developing a proposal that would give Alexandria’s mayor and members of City Council a pay raise. The Times learned at noon on Wednesday that Council planned to consider its potential salary hike exactly one week after the June 18 Democratic primary, rather than prior.

Vice Mayor Amy Jackson, who is one of three candidates vying to replace Justin Wilson as Alexandria’s mayor, said in an interview that City Manager Jim Parajon told her Wednesday in their 10 a.m. meeting that the issue wasn’t going to be docketed until after the June 18 Democratic primary.

Jackson, who said she pushed back against this decision, told Parajon she was going public with this information in an attempt to get the matter docketed by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline for it to be considered before the election. Jackson said Parajon told her that he did not have the authority to unilaterally decide when an item is to be docketed, but that he would survey members of Council.

When reached for comment, Wilson, who is stepping down at the end of this year, defended the pay raise deliberation, saying Alexandria’s Councilors have by far the lowest salary in the region.

The Times additionally reached out to Parajon and Councilor Alyia Gaskins, who is also running for mayor. Both responded at approximately 2 p.m., saying the pay raise issue was going to be docketed for consideration at the June 11 City Council legislative meeting, rather than after the primary. After that, it will be placed on the agenda for the June 15 Council public hearing, when Council is now expected to vote on the matter.

Jackson said she pushed back against the possibility that Council could vote themselves a pay raise right after being reelected to the Democratic slate in the primary. Whoever wins the Democratic primary for mayor and Council will be prohibitive favorites in the November general election, given that 2024 is a presidential election year – meaning voter turnout in November will be high – and the fact that only Democrats have been elected in Alexandria for the past 12 years.

“I don’t feel this should be docketed after the Democratic primary,” Jackson said in the interview. “Those Democratic candidates for reelection, who will most likely be reelected, on June 25 they will say, ‘Yes I want a salary increase,’ most likely. I don’t think that’s transparent. I don’t think that’s fair or just for anyone up there on Council or for the voters.”

Wilson sent two texted responses between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He said Council can’t raise its own salary, so the change will take effect when the next Council is sworn in in January. He said he wasn’t exactly sure why the matter was scheduled for consideration after the primary rather than before.

“I understood it was coming this month,” Wilson said in a text. “I thought it was coming in May, but I believe it got delayed due to other matters.”

Gaskins, in a phone interview, pushed back on Jackson’s contention that the topic of a Council pay raise was not yet docketed and denied that it was just added today, following Jackson’s meeting with Parajon.

“My understanding is a majority of the Council, including myself, we have all been in agreement that we should see this on the 11th. And, in fact, the decision to put it on an earlier docket is something that has been discussed for days and has been settled previously,” Gaskins said.

Parajon did not comment, other than to confirm, within a few minutes of Gaskins, that the item was now being docketed for initial consideration on June 11. He did not respond

when asked if the item had just been added to the docket today.

Gaskins said she believes residents should be able to weigh in on a potential pay raise for Council and the mayor prior to the Democratic primary.

“This is an important discussion that all of us should all be engaging in. We should be transparent and clear with our constituents,” Gaskins said. “And they should be able to hear the conversation and show up at the public hearing on the 15th, which is before the election, to share their feedback on whether they think the Council should consider pay increases.”

Jackson refuted Gaskin’s contention that the Council pay raise was docketed before Wednesday.

“At 10 a.m., this was on the June 25th docket. It is now on the June 11 docket,” Jackson said in a texted response. “I credit my advocacy for Council transparency and accountability on the matter for the change of date.”