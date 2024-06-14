City of Alexandria-Notice of a Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, June 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance authorizing the Introduction of a Five-Year License Agreement with Zayo Group LLC to permit Zayo Group LLC.’s existing conduits and fiber optic cables to remain in the City of Alexandria’s public rights-of-way and to allow placement of additional conduits and fiber optic cable telecommunication services, not cable television services in the City of Alexandria.

PUBLIC HEARING and Consideration of a three (3) month extension of the existing lease agreement with Jeffrey L. Yates, TR to use a portion of public sidewalk right of way adjacent to 1050 N. Fayette Street for overflow activities from Yates Car Wash and Detailing located at 1018 N. Henry Street.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance Authorizing and Empowering the Issuance, Sale and Delivery of General Obligation Bonds to Finance City and Schools Capital Projects and to Refund Certain Outstanding Bonds of the City

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to Solicit and Eventually Grant a Non-exclusive Franchise(s) for use of the public rights-of-way by companies to design, install, provide, operate, maintain, repair, control, upgrade, construct and remove a fiber network for the purpose of providing Telecommunications Services within the City.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Appropriation Ordinance to make appropriations for the support of the government of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 11-207 (CIVIL VIOLATIONS) of Article XI (DEVELOPMENT APPROVALS AND PROCEDURES) of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2024- 00004 (Implementation Ordinance for Text Amendment No. 2024- 00004 associated with the civil violations text amendment approved by City Council on May 18, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 5-7-57 (LIMITATION ON NUMBER OF DOGS AND CATS KEPT PER DWELLING UNIT) Chapter 7 (ANIMALS AND FOWL) of Title 5 (TRANSPORTATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES), of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 2-1-4 (Compensation of Members) of Article A (General Provisions) of Chapter 1 (The City Council) of Title 2 (General Government) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia 1981 as amended, to increase the compensation for the Mayor and City Council Members effective January 2025.

