Crime Roundup: Week of June 10, 2024

By James Matheson | jmatheson@alextimes.com

The suspect in an Arlandria neighborhood shooting told the Alexandria Police Department that he was acting out of retaliation after the alleged victim grabbed his girlfriend’s arm, according to recently released court records.

Jason Allen Johnson, Jr., 21, is being held without bond after allegedly shooting a man in the knee near an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Executive Avenue on May 19. Johnson was set to appear in court Monday for malicious wounding, his first alleged use of a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. Johnson’s girlfriend told him that a man grabbed her outside near her apartment building, she told police. Johnson told police he left the apartment to confront the person who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend when he was approached by the victim and multiple other people.

“Mr. Johnson said he backed away, drew his firearm from his waistband, and tried to shoot the ground to warn (the victim),” police said in a search warrant affidavit. “He said he didn’t realize he struck (the victim) with the bullet.”