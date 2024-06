By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Two Alexandria teenagers have been charged after an 18-year-old was stabbed, tased and beaten in a West End parking lot in May, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The suspects are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged with malicious wounding by mob and destruction of property following the incident on May 12. The victim was left with a knife wound to his leg.