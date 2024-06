Dontae Lashaun Drumgold, a 29-year-old Prince William County resident, was found guilty of the 2022 murder of his roommate, Elijah Williams. Williams, a 25-year-old Alexandria resident, died on March 23, 2022, by a shot fired from Drumgold’s gun on the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue in the West End. Drumgold is being held without bond in the Alexandria jail. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole and will be sentenced on August 22.

