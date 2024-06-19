Eat local, eat well: Senior Farmers Market Program

By Deletra Webb

Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh, also known as the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, helps eligible older adults get fresh produce and supports local farmers and farmers’ markets. Why is this important? Supporting local agriculture offers a wealth of benefits, including getting the freshest, most nutritious food on your table, fostering a thriving community and investing in a healthy, strong future.

The program offers coupons to needs based residents aged 60 or older, which can be exchanged with authorized farmers for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Eligible participants will receive $50 worth of coupons to use between June 1 and Nov. 18.

Income eligibility was raised in 2023 from the current 150% of the federal poverty level to 185%, which has the potential to reach 70,000 more eligible individuals. To qualify this year, your monthly income needs to be at or below $2,322 for one person or $3,151 for two people.

Eligible older adults can complete an application at The Del Pepper Resource Center at 4850 Mark Center Drive on the ninth floor every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also complete an application online by visiting alexandriava.gov/Aging or FarmMarketFresh.org. Participation is limited, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; you can call 703-746-5999 for more information.

Coupons can be used with participating farmers at Kingstowne Market, McCutcheon-Mount Vernon, Old Town North and West End Market. Look for farmers with the yellow Farm Market Fresh sign to know they are an approved vendor.

In the meantime, try these tips to help you eat more fruits and vegetables. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 15% of adults in a 2019 survey met the fruit and vegetable intake recommendations.

• Keep visible reminders. Keep a bowl of whole fruit on the table, counter or in the refrigerator where you can see them. Keep raw veggie sticks like carrots and celery in the fridge for a ready to eat snack.

• Experiment. Try new cooking and seasoning methods to spice up your regular mealtimes: Consider preparing a vegetable in a different way before you decide you don’t like it. Try it raw, grilled, baked, steamed or stir fried to experience different textures. Different herbs and spices can also make produce more exciting!

• Keep produce safe. Rinse your fruits and veggies before preparing or eating them. Under clean, running water, rub produce briskly to remove dirt and surface microorganisms. After rinsing, dry with a clean towel and enjoy.

• Try new foods at mealtime. Make an omelet more nutritious by adding vegetables like spinach, broccoli, onions and peppers. Or, at dinner, add crushed pineapple to coleslaw, or include orange sections, dried cranberries or grapes. Throw fruit on the grill and experience a natural sweetness to a summertime meal.

• Buy in-season produce. Fruits and vegetables look and taste best at the peak of their respective growing seasons. Visit your local farmers market to get the freshest and most delicious produce around. In the summer, berries, cherries, zucchini, yellow squash, corn, tomatoes, watermelon and grapes are all in-season.

The writer is a nutritionist with the Division of Aging and Adults Services in Alexandria.