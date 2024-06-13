Filling in the Blanks with Melanie Kay-Wyatt: Be true to yourself

By Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D

In addressing our Alexandria City High School graduates, I offered the advice in the title as they received diplomas on June 1 at the EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University. Those words are a lesson for us all to take to heart and can be applied to every aspect in life. Each individual needs to have their own values to help guide the way.

In choosing a path in life, what is important is following one that is right for you. When it comes to a career, I encourage our students to choose something that they feel passionate about and will enjoy doing. One way to make that decision comes in asking whether you believe a career will allow you to use your talents and offer the opportunity to make a difference, which can be a fulfilling experience.

Students should not feel like they have to attend college if it is not relevant to the career they want. There are training opportunities, certificate programs and apprenticeships for a variety of fields that can support students in their individual journey. Some students’ interests may lead them to joining the military as they want to serve our country.

This path also offers on-the-job training, leadership opportunities and education benefits. For students who decide to go to college, the one that will best serve each individual can largely depend on whether the programs offered are relevant to one’s aspirations for the future. It is also important to feel welcomed as you walk on campus.

No matter the career path one chooses, this important decision can be difficult to make. That is why beginning with the 2024-2025 school year our new Academies at ACHS will provide the assistance needed through the six academies within ACHS that will focus on an array of subject areas, from science to technology, education, government, the arts and more. This innovative approach to education will allow students at the high school level to pursue studies in particular areas of concentration while enabling each student to prepare for their future.

I realize it is not easy being a student living in the digital age where what others say can weigh heavily on making choices. Instead, might I suggest using those digital skills for the greater good, to research an area of study, find a career path, learn what a career entails and whether it piques your interests.

Don’t be afraid to follow the path you believe will help you to become the person that you envision. When it comes to considering the options that are best for you, trust yourself and ask trusted adults for guidance. And, take time to think about what you are grateful for each day, especially gratitude toward the positive actions of others. In doing this, you will start to notice a trend for what you value.

This year, I have focused on a one team, one journey mission within Alexandria City Public Schools. As our students move on after graduation, they do the same as they set forth on their path to the future. I encourage not only our graduates but all of our students to seize every opportunity to explore, discover and learn something new. Never lose the thirst for knowledge or hunger for personal growth as those qualities will help take you to higher levels of success. In moving forward, remember that true success, however, is not measured solely by achievements or accolades but is defined by the impact one makes on the work and lives of those around you.

As our graduates embark on their life’s journey, I ask you to remember that no-one is truly defined by a job or dollar value. It is essential to strive to be your “authentic self,” true to your own values. Be true to yourself and you will find your way.

The writer is superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools.