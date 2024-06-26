Heeding own advice on respectful discourse

To the editor:

The editors of the Alexandria Times should consider taking their own advice. Editorializing against coarseness in our local politics, they recently called out a City Council candidate for his “penchant for penning snarky blogs that denigrate local residents with whom he disagrees on city issues caused those very local residents to cast their votes for others.” However, that same June 20 edition of their paper included a column that denigrates public servants by name.

When it comes to public service, calling people out by name should be reserved for people who sign up for it, such as candidates for public office. People who volunteer to serve the public on Alexandria’s many boards and commissions deserve praise, not insults.

The June 20 “City Hall Watch” column, “Politicians with a small ‘p,’” called out members of the Transportation Commission, the Planning Commission and the Traffic and Parking Board, noting that some individuals serve on multiple commissions. The author suggests that this results in “unpopular development and transportation projects,” such as “bike lane networks.” The author claims that these “few voices ring louder than any others on issues of great importance to the many.”

There are two problems with this. First, Alexandria is a small town. People who show up for city meetings are few in number. Those who also volunteer deserve our thanks and respect. Insults will not grow our pool of knowledgeable volunteers.

Second, these “unpopular” projects are popular. This popularity is confirmed by years of public polling on the perennial “hot topic” of bike lanes. It is also confirmed by recent elections. In 2021, a Seminary Road anti-bike lane champion ran for City Council. He came in 10th. In 2024, another candidate, having spent years voting down bike lanes from his seat on the Traffic and Parking Board, similarly ran for City Council. He also came in 10th.

Bicycles are beautiful and popular. For some, safer biking is about equity and economics. Politicians who oppose bicycles risk appearing mean-spirited. When the Alexandria Times’ editors decided to “denigrate local residents” by printing “Politicians with a small ‘p,’” they ran a similar risk.

-Jonathan Krall,

Alexandria