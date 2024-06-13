How much is enough?

To the editor:

Running for office in Virginia, even for local offices like City Council or mayor, is no spectator sport. Rather it entails dialing for deep-pocketed donors. Alexandria is no exception with candidates for mayor in 2024, burning through almost $500,000 through June 6, even before the primary.

Some voters are not OK with candidates getting large checks from donors, some of whom might not even live in the state. Advocates for campaign finance reform in Virginia, a state with a reputation for pay-to-play, are asking candidates to sign a MoneyOut pledge in support of campaign finance reform. Alyia Gaskins, mayoral candidate, signed the pledge as did all of the candidates for City Council with the exception of John Taylor Chapman, Kevin Harris and Canek Aguirre.

The Alexandria Democratic Party, recognizing that the influence of money in politics is considered the root cause of a government that is often unresponsive to the people, recently passed a resolution calling for a reduction of the influence of money in our elections. In particular, citizens concerned that unlimited and sometimes undisclosed money presents a serious direct threat to our nation’s representative democracy, are calling for campaign finance reform in Virginia, at all levels of government.

In light of our abysmal ranking in the 2020 SWAMP Index, with Virginia rated 46 out of 50 states, more restrictions on campaign donations and endorsement by local candidates of good governance legislation, can only improve confidence in our institutions and elected officials. In 2012, Alexandria’s City Council passed a resolution supporting an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that reverses Citizens United and the 50 years of Supreme Court rulings which have opened up our elections to a flood of money, often undisclosed. Let’s push all of our candidates for office, locally and for Congress, to call for reform.

-Nancy Morgan and Kathleen M. Burns,

Alexandria