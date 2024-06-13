I support Alyia Gaskins for mayor

To the editor:

In our small city, we expect elected officials to respond to their constituents. Your interview with Amy Jackson in the May 1 Alexandria Times says, “She emphasized her ability to actively listen to residents.”

In a Alexandria Living magazine article, it stated Jackson “prides herself on a track record of listening and says this is the approach she would take to mayoral leadership.”

My experience with Jackson is different. A group of Alexandrians who support Medicare for All requested a meeting with every member of City Council and the mayor. The only person who did not respond was Jackson. We contacted her more than once and I sent my own email to her. All the other councilors and Mayor Justin Wilson responded. All the other councilors took time to meet with us – some of them more than once.

Jackson may claim that she listens. Since neither she nor her aide responded to emails from we, her constituents, her actions or non-actions tell another story. Perhaps when she says she listens, she is referring to those who donate to her campaign? Or to certain groups she favors?

Neither she nor Steven Peterson, another mayoral candidate, responded to the questionnaire developed by Alexandria Families for Safe Streets and the Alexandria Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Alyia Gaskins gave a thoughtful response to each of their questions.

On May 2, Grassroots Alexandria partnered with Tenants and Workers United and the Northern Virginia Branch of the Democratic Socialists of America to host a City Council and mayoral candidate forum. The only candidate for mayor who showed up was Gaskin. Peterson was recently injured, so that likely explains his absence.

After reading several candidate interviews and comparing their responses to issues, my choice for mayor is easy. My vote will go to Alyia Gaskins.

-Cedar Dvorin,

Alexandria