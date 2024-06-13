I support Amy Jackson for mayor

To the editor:

One of the unique challenges of being a military family is that, although we live in a place we call “home,” our official home of record remains out-of-state. This means we cannot vote in local elections, despite the fact that our lives are profoundly affected by the policies and culture of the city in which we reside.

Alexandria is more than just a temporary stop for us; it is a vital part of our children’s formative years. This is why I am writing to support Amy Jackson for mayor. If I can’t vote for her, I want to encourage all who can to get out and do so on June 18.

During a recent conversation with Vice Mayor Jackson, I asked her why I should encourage others to vote for her over other candidates. What motivates her to run? What distinguishes her from the rest? Several points she made stood out to me.

First, she is a proud product of Alexandria and its public school system, and she has two future Titans herself. Alexandria has been her home since she and her mom moved here in 1981 and her love for the community is palpable. Her motivation for running stems from her deep-rooted connection to the city and her passion and hope for its future.

Oftentimes local government is merely a stepping stone for politicians as their endgame is something bigger. This is not the case for Amy Jackson. This is her endgame – Alexandria is her heart. She is invested in the wellbeing of our community in a very personal way. Her passion is not about a title, but about giving back to the community that has shaped her life and that of her family.

One of Amy’s most admirable traits is her ability to listen. I have observed her taking the time to conduct thorough research and, more importantly, genuinely listening to the thoughts and opinions of Alexandria’s residents. This approach ensures that her policies and initiatives are grounded in the real needs and desires of the community.

This leads to another quality that stuck with me: she takes a stand. She is not afraid to go against the grain if it is what her constituents want and is best for the community. This is so important right now in Alexandria especially, with so many hot button issues surrounding our community.

For these reasons, I believe Jackson is the right choice for mayor. Amy’s love for Alexandria drives her every action. Her motives are pure, stemming from a genuine affection for the city and its people. Her leadership will ensure that Alexandria remains a wonderful place to live, not just for us, but for all families who call this city home.

-Stephanie Weiblen,

Alexandria