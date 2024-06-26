In defense of McMahon and Kane

To the editor:

We take exception to the author of the June 20 “City Hall Watch” column in the Alexandria Times where he criticizes the volunteer work of Melissa McMahon and Casey Kane because they are members of several Alexandria commissions including the Transportation Commission.

They are both appointees to the Transportation Commission because they are representatives of either the Planning Commission, in McMahon’s case, or the Traffic & Parking Board, in Kane’s case. They also volunteer a significant portion of their free time to serve on special city commissions like the Duke Street in Motion, among other commissions and study groups in Alexandria.

We know McMahon and Kane well. Both have contributed endless volunteer hours to try to advance more inclusive and safer transportation, housing and healthier environmental plans for our community. McMahon is a professional community planner with experience in long-range land use and environmental planning, transportation and public health. She is a senior staff member of an adjacent jurisdiction’s transportation department. McMahon is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon with a master’s degree in planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Kane retired after 37 years at the RAND Corporation where he held management positions including several building or renovation construction projects in the Washington, D.C. area. Kane is an avid cyclist who spends time riding the streets throughout Alexandria and provides firsthand knowledge of the risks to vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.

The author of the column suggests that McMahon has an “urbanist perspective in support of unpopular development and transportation projects.” We interpret urbanist plans as inclusive of housing, transportation and environmental policies so that all residents can enjoy a variety of mobility options – such as vehicles, buses, Metro, walking, biking and scooters – that provide safe transit corridors with affordable and environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

Alexandria is fortunate to have such knowledgeable and concerned citizens like McMahon and Kane dedicating so much of their volunteer hours to help improve our city for all residents. We owe them a large debt of gratitude for helping to make our roads safer for all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

-Mike and Maureen Doyle,

Alexandria