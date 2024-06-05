MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Times 2024 Democratic primary endorsements
For an endorsement to have meaning there must be a process involved in which similar criteria are applied to all candidates. If the endorsement...
Onstage, Alexandria: June 2024
By Mark Edelman Now that summer’s here, why not enjoy these DMV plays and musicals in air-conditioned comfort? “IS HE DEAD?,” Little Theatre of Alexandria, until...
The BID proposal cometh again
By Allison Silberberg The Old Town Business Improvement District proposal is unfortunately back for consideration. This proposal reminds me of Glenn Close’s character in “Fatal...