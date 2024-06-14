Kindred Spirits: Sip, soak and summer

By Kellie Gunderman

As the temperature rises, so does our desire for light, refreshing fare that pairs perfectly with a chilled glass of vino. So, grab your corkscrews, don your sun hats and let’s dive into the whimsical world of summer wine pairings.

Sparkling wines

First up, the effervescent charmers of the wine world: sparkling wines. These bubbly beauties are the ideal companions for summer salads and appetizers. Imagine this: a light and crisp cucumber and mint salad, drizzled with a zesty lemon vinaigrette. The bubbles in the sparkling wine will cut through the freshness of the cucumber and the brightness of the mint, making each bite a tiny celebration.

Cucumber mint salad

• 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced

• A handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Toss everything together and let it chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!

Sauvignon blanc

Next, let’s chat about sauvignon blanc – a zesty, herbaceous wine that screams summer. Its high acidity and grassy notes make it the perfect match for tangy dishes. Picture a grilled shrimp and mango salad with a spicy lime dressing. The sauvignon blanc’s acidity will balance the sweetness of the mango and the heat of the dressing, creating a harmony of flavors that will dance on your palate.

Grilled shrimp and mango salad

• 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 1 ripe mango, diced

• Mixed greens

• 1 avocado, sliced

• 1 red bell pepper, sliced

• 1 jalapeño, minced

• Juice of 2 limes

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Grill the shrimp until pink and slightly charred. Toss with mango, avocado, bell pepper and mixed greens. Whisk together lime juice, olive oil, jalapeño, salt and pepper for the dressing. Combine and enjoy!

Rosé

Ah, rosé – the quintessential summer wine. It’s light, refreshing and oh-so-pretty in pink. Rosé pairs beautifully with grilled chicken or pork dishes. Think about a succulent grilled chicken breast topped with a fresh strawberry-basil salsa. The fruity notes of the rosé will complement the strawberries, while its acidity will enhance the savory chicken.

Grilled chicken with strawberry basil salsa

• 4 chicken breasts

• 1 cup strawberries, diced

• A handful of fresh basil, chopped

• 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Grill the chicken until cooked through. Meanwhile, mix strawberries, basil, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Spoon the salsa over the grilled chicken and serve.

Chardonnay

For those who enjoy a richer wine, chardonnay is your summer go-to. Its buttery texture and hints of vanilla and oak make it a delightful partner for grilled seafood and creamy dishes. Imagine grilled lobster tails with a simple garlic butter sauce. The chardonnay’s creamy notes will mirror the richness of the lobster, creating a luxurious dining experience.

Grilled lobster tails with garlic butter

• 4 lobster tails

• 4 tablespoons of butter, melted

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• Salt and pepper to taste

Grill the lobster tails until tender. Mix butter, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper, then brush over the lobster before serving.

Where to ‘wine’ down in Alexandria

Now that you’re armed with delicious recipes and wine-pairing knowledge, where should you go for more expert advice? Here are some of Alexandria’s finest.

Jacob at Sonoma Cellar, located in the heart of Old Town right on King Street: Jacob’s passion for wine is as infectious as his laugh. He’ll guide you through their impressive selection with ease.

Andres at Rosemont Cellar, formerly Grape + Bean, located in Del Ray: Known for his encyclopedic knowledge of wine, Andres is the guy to go to for discovering hidden gems.

Brian at Unwined in Belle View and King Street: Brian’s laid-back style and keen palate make him a local favorite. He’s always ready with a perfect recommendation.

So, there you have it: your guide to summer wine pairings with a dash of fun and a sprinkle of quirk. Cheers to a fabulous summer filled with good food, great wine and even better company!

The writer is the publisher and graphic designer of VIP Alexandria Magazine and a creative marketing professional, specializing in restaurants and wine programs.