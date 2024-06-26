Kristina Hagman tries finding the joy, beauty in life

By Brianne McConnell

Kristina Hagman has lived in major metropolitan cities from Los Angeles to New York, always as she says, “finding the joy in the urban environment,” and capturing those moments for others to see through her decades-long art career.

“The thing that frustrates people in most big cities is being stuck in traffic, and learning to drive in L.A., I certainly had my fair share of being stuck in traffic,” Hagman said. “At an early age, even before I could drive, I started being fascinated by the shapes created by freeways and how they interact with nature.”

Raised in California in a show business family – Mary Martin was her grandmother and Larry Hagman her father – Kristina Hagman has called Alexandria her home since 2017. She’s a life-long oil painter and printmaker and first started painting as a child, often sitting alongside her mother and grandmother making art.

“I was very fortunate to have lots of materials available to me at an early age,” Hagman said, reflecting on her childhood. “I do recognize oil painting has some drawbacks because oil and some of the solvents are challenging environmentally, but oil is my favorite medium by far. It dries slowly, but not too slowly. It’s this joy of putting this viscous colorful medium together is wonderful.”

The self-described optimist had her first professional show at 23 years old at the Arthur Elrod Gallery in Palm Springs, Calif. In the four decades since then, her art has taken her around the world. Hagman has had solo and group exhibitions from coast to coast, including at the Torpedo Factory and Athenaeum Gallery.

While her current work is focused on landscapes and commissioned portraits, her career has been shaped by many different techniques. Hagman gained experience in wood block printing technique while living in Seattle, Wash., where she was once again inspired by the land around her. Hagman created “36 Views of Mount Rainier” using that woodblock print technique to depict the different versions of the iconic image.

In her early twenties while looking for a change of pace from life in New York, Hagman moved to Santa Fe, N.M., where she was introduced to a figure drawing group. She intended to visit New Mexico for a few months, but ended up calling it home for 15 years.

“I was surrounded by other artists. I had the opportunity to be in this great supportive community of artists,” she said.

Being surrounded by artists is something familiar to Hagman, after growing up with her famous father and grandmother.

Martin was an award-winning Broadway actress and singer, most known for her role as the title character in “Peter Pan.” Hagman’s father, Larry Hagman, is best known for his iconic role in the television show, “Dallas,” playing oilman J.R. Ewing – the man everyone loved to hate. Larry also co-starred in the classic comedy show “I dream of Jeannie” alongside Barbara Eden prior to his long run on “Dallas.”

Hagman said her father approached everyday life with a light-heartedness that was contagious.

“Every day was fun with him,” she said. “He never wanted to be serious; everything was a party.”

Two years after her father’s death in 2014, Hagman took a deeper dive into her family life and explored a new creative outlet, trading paint for a pen and paper. Facing one of her greatest fears, Hagman wrote a book about her family titled “The Eternal Party: Understanding My Dad, Larry Hagman, the TV Star America Loved to Hate.”

“I was [at] a juncture in my life after my dad died and I had gone through a divorce,” Hagman said, recalling that time period. “After my dad died, the legacy was tied up for many, many years and my dad had been a very generous guy and I was broke. I was saying, ‘I don’t want to write a tell-all,’ and people kept coming up to me with these great stories about Dad that would remind me of other stories about my family. It took me a long time to realize I had an extraordinary family.”

Hagman, who has dyslexia, worked with co-author Elizabeth Kaye for two years on the collaborative writing process, which she described as a huge learning curve.

“I believed there was an audience who would enjoy what I had to say. It led to writing the book and helped my family get over a tough spot,” she said.

Hagman described herself as a retired artist who still creates, but has more time to enjoy the beauty around her. She and her husband, Kevin Murphy, live in Old Town. She has two daughters and two stepchildren.

While Hagman never imagined living in the Washington, D.C. area, she said she’s fallen in love with it.

“For a long time I didn’t have a car, so I took the Metro and walked everywhere and that really helped me appreciate D.C. in general and I still have lots more to explore.”

While she acknowledges it was not the same for everyone, she said the COVID-19 pandemic actually gave her the gift to slow down and explore. She discovered the Potomac Riverkeeper Network during the pandemic and started to spend time outdoors with the group, testing the waters of Potomac. The time spent out on the water led her to start painting landscapes of the river.

Hagman said her favorite place to spend time in Alexandria is in Founders Park, where she is also a gardener, often helping trim up the foliage or dig up the weeds. She said the park is a place she loves to observe what is happening around her, listening to the different languages being spoken or soak up the quiet of the early mornings.

“There’s not a lot of structure, not a lot of tables or jungle gyms. Everyone has to make it their own, and they do,” Hagman said.

She said she’s been inspired lately about one project, but hasn’t quite perfected it yet.

“My eldest daughter challenged me to paint the sunrise, and she’s not happy with any of them,” Hagman said.

With this effort – just like in her life – Hagman said she’s not giving up. Instead, she is continuing to use art as a tool to describe the beauty that she sees.