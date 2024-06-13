Local cyclist, Scott Binde, dies at 64

By James Matheson | jmatheson@alextimes.com

Longtime leader in the Washington, D.C.-area cycling community and LGBTQ+ activist, Scott Binde, died in a cycling accident on June 1 north of Frederick, Md. He was 64.

Binde died doing what he spent so many hours of his life doing: cycling.

According to Maryland State Police, just before 3:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road regarding a crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle. Binde was crossing Route 15 on his bicycle when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner. He died at the scene.

A quiet but steadfast leader in every community he was involved in, friends described Binde as a leader with patience, the ability to motivate those around him and the type of person that drives a conversation. According to those who knew him, Binde was the uniting force of his church community and cycling groups, all while advocating for queer acceptance.

“One of the best ways that I could describe Scott, to do him justice, is that there are always certain people in communities who are sort of the glue of that community,” Craig Middlebrook, a friend of Scott’s for more than 30 years and fellow parishioner at Lutheran Church of the Reformation on Capitol Hill, said. “Whatever it is, if it’s at work, or at your church or social group, there are the folks that connect everybody else and they’re indispensable to the development and sustaining of community. That was Scott.”

The sudden absence of that glue – which tied at least two separate communities together – was felt on June 6 as 75 cyclists, friends and family memorialized Binde with a ride from the Smithsonian Metro station in the District to Queen Street in Old Town, where a remembrance was then held in front of Binde’s home. Several friends then made their way to Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap to share stories.

The Thursday night ride from the District to Alexandria was one that Binde made many times with his biking group, OutRiders, which he co-founded in 2013. Outriders is a cycling organization for the LBGTQ+ community and hosts weekly rides.

A separate local bicycling group that Binde frequented was Conte’s Old Town Roll. The group is hosting a memorial Saturday in remembrance of the rider they “knew and adored,” according to the group’s Facebook page. The ride will begin at Conte’s Bike shop at 8:30 a.m.

“He was very supportive, a great riding companion and a great conversationalist – a great raconteur,” Marc Ferrara, a fellow biker, and one of many friends who said they were motivated, included and mentored by Binde, said.

Ferrara said he had not ridden with Binde in many years, but the sheer intensity at which Binde impacted his life compelled him to honor Scott’s memory. He said a long lapse in their relationship did not lessen the effects of the loss.

“I started riding as an adult in the early 90s, and in my early years of riding, [Scott] was a frequent riding companion and booster,” Ferrara said. “He encouraged me. He stayed by me, as I might have been the last person in the line. He just was very supportive and if I hadn’t had his – and other people’s support – I wouldn’t have continued to incorporate bicycling into my life.”

Binde had a similar impact on the local LGBTQ+ community as well as its members’ acceptance in the Lutheran Church, those close to him said.

While attending the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, Binde served on the church finance committee and was active with ReconcilingWorks, a nonprofit that advocates for the acceptance, full participation and liberation of the LGBTQ+ community within the Lutheran Church, its website reads. Binde was a co-regional coordinator for the organization as well.

Friends said Binde – in his quiet, but persistent way – worked with other churches up and down the East Coast and some in the Midwest to get to a point where they could promote themselves as a Reconciling in Christ church, according to Middlebrook. RIC is a recognized congregation and Lutheran organization that welcomes all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“When I first met him in the early 90s it was a different era for gay and lesbian people. He knew he had to become part of that effort, and did it in a very Lutheran, very Midwestern way. Not, if I dare say so, very aggressively, but very persistently and very effectively,” Middlebrook said. “I often wonder how he had time for all the stuff he did on top of his biking. And [Scott] did it on his own nickel.”

Born in Williston, N.D., to a Norwegian-American family, Binde was one of 11 children and grew up on a farm, according to one of his sisters, Nancy Collard. Binde attended Crosby High School before setting off to study geological engineering and mathematics at the University of North Dakota. He graduated in 1984 with his bachelor’s degree, but returned soon after to earn his master’s degree in statistics and mathematics.

“One of the things that was delightful about Scott is he was so proud of his North Dakotan heritage and his Norwegian-American heritage,” Middlebrook said. “The characteristics of that: There was this reserve to him, and yet he was the most engaging talker you could meet, and he had that rare gift of being able to draw someone out of themselves, without doing so in a very aggressive way.”

According to Middlebrook, in Norwegian fashion, Binde dressed up as an elf during the holidays and delivered Norwegian-style cookies to church parishioners.

Binde recently retired from his career of more than 30 years as a statistician for the Department of Agriculture. He also served in Cameroon with the Peace Corps.

“He approached you slowly, but stayed with you. He was a small guy, and he didn’t have an ounce of fat on him because of his athleticism. So you’d almost think a stiff wind could blow him over,” Middlebrook said. “Rarely has someone been so firmly rooted and yet looked like such a thin reed, if you will. He, in his pleasantly persistent way, would always stand firm.”