NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF MECKLENBURG, IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE, SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION, FILE NO. 24SP000810- 590, PETITION OF PATRICK OJONG, JR. TO THE CLERK OF COURT FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF SURPLUS FUNDS FROM PROCEEDS OF FORECLOSURE SALE. TO: RODERICK OJONG, DERRICK OJONG, OLRICK OJONG, the above-named Respondent. TAKE NOTICE: That a petition of Patrick Ojong, Jr to the clerk of court for the distribution of surplus funds from proceeds of foreclosure sale has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: That the plaintiff’s claim for surplus funds be granted and further relief as plaintiff may be entitled. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than, Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice; and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This, the 13th day of June, 2024. C.W. Lachey, attorney for plaintiff 7540 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28227 704.940.0465