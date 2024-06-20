Public Notice-Synapse Group LLC

Notice is hereby given that SYNAPSE GROUP LLC, 2701 Park Center Drive Apt. B902, Alexandria, VA 22302 has filed an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity that would authorize: 1. Passenger transportation as a Common Carrier over Irregular Routes, providing service throughout the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Fall Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas and Manassas Park, Virginia and the counties of Arlington, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Orange, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Virginia. 2. Transportation of Medicaid recipients throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia as a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Carrier as defined in Section 46.2-2000 et seq. of the Code of Virginia.

Any person who desires to protest the application and be a party to the matter must submit a signed and dated written request setting forth (1) a precise statement of the party’s interest and how the party could be aggrieved if the application was granted; (2) a full and clear statement of the facts that the person is prepared to provide by competent evidence; (3) a statement of the specific relief sought; (4) the name of the applicant and case number assigned to the application; and (5) a certification that a copy of the protest was sent to the applicant. The case number assigned to this application is MC2400389SK.

Written protests must be mailed to DMV Motor Carrier Services, Attn: Operating Authority, P. O. Box 27412, Richmond, VA 23269-0001 and must be postmarked on or before July 3, 2024.

Any protest filed with competent evidence will be carefully considered by DMV, however, DMV will have full discretion as to whether a hearing is warranted based on the merits of the protest filed.