SLIDESHOW: Minnie Howard Campus Ribbon-Cutting

Caitlyn Meisner
-
0
89
SLIDESHOW: Minnie Howard Campus Ribbon-Cutting
Alexandria City Public Schools and city leadership cut the ribbon on the Minnie Howard campus on May 29. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
Facebooktwittermail

By Arwen Clemans | aclemans@alextimes.com

On May 29, the city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Minnie Howard campus. A tour was provided following the ceremony, showcasing the facility’s five floors, pool, classrooms and other amenities. 

  • Members of the Alexandria City High School marching band play as people arrive before the Minnie Howard campus ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
instagram
Facebooktwittermail
Previous article We need union jobs in Alexandria
Caitlyn Meisner
Caitlyn Meisner is the managing editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Times. She produces and oversees calendar, Times Living and column content each week. In addition to managing contributors and coordinating long-term feature articles, Meisner reports on schools, crime, City Council, School Board and other local happenings.