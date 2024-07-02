A pledge for unity, progress

To the editor:

On June 18, Alexandrians voted in the Democratic primary. Some voters were longtime Alexandria residents, others have lived here just a few months. Some voted for the first time, others have voted for decades.

I want to thank all of you whose votes gave me the great honor of being your Democratic nominee for mayor. I also want to thank those of you who voted for other candidates, demonstrating commitment to and faith in our electoral process.

I recognize that we don’t all agree – and won’t always agree – on candidates and on many of the issues we face today. And that’s OK. Disagreement is fundamental to democracy, especially in communities where we have many different backgrounds, experiences, needs and hopes.

But I also know there are things we all want. A city that works. A city where we can feel safe. A city with good jobs. A city where people can afford to live and age. A city where our kids have good schools, great parks and opportunities.

I want these things for all of us. That’s why I ran for mayor: to build a city that works for everyone. To do this, we will need to engage differently: respectfully, creatively and productively.

I am ready to lead with heart as we lean into difficult conversations to address our most pressing challenges together – and get results. This summer and fall, I hope you will continue engaging in conversations with me. Alexandria has a bright future. I look forward to working with you to create it!

-Alyia Gaskins,

Democratic nominee for mayor,

Alexandria