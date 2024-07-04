Board of Architectural Review

LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2024-00095 OHAD

Request for alterations at 923 King Street

Applicant: Zia Hassanzadeh

BAR#2024-00119 PG

Request for alterations at 426 Earl Street

Applicant: Lisa James

BAR#2024-00151 PG

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 426 Earl Street

Applicant: Lisa James

BAR#2024-00228 OHAD

Request for signage at 132 King Street

Applicant: Schinstock & Haddow, PLLC

BAR#2024-00196 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 104 Queen Street

Applicant: Harry Frazier Jr Roofing + Sheet Metal LLC

BAR#2024-00237 OHAD

Request for alterations at 302 S Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: John Rock

BAR#2024-00248 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 302 S Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: John Rock

BAR#2024-00244 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 323 S Pitt Street

Applicant: Harry Braswell, Inc.

BAR#2024-00245 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 216 S Fairfax Street

Applicant: Mimi Huynh and Randy Phillips

BAR#2024-00015 OHAD

Request for Concept Review II at 500 & 501 N Union Street

Applicant: RTN East LLC and RTN West LLC

Consideration of a motion to rescind the vote of June 20, 2024 denying the request for BAR#2024-00038 OHAD for alterations at 201 Gibbon Street.

Consideration of a vote on the Requested Deferral of BAR#2024-00038 OHAD for alterations at 201 Gibbon Street.

Proposed updates to the BAR Administrative Approval policies in both Historic Districts

Proposed updates to the BAR Policy for Administrative Approval of Gas Meters

The Board will receive a status update on the proposed updates to the Roofing chapter of the Design Guidelines in the Parker-Gray Historic District

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.