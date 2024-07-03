City Council affirms BAR decision on 301 N. Fairfax St.

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

City Council affirmed the Board of Architectural Review’s certificate of appropriateness for the development of a multi-family residential building at 301 N. Fairfax St. on Tuesday night in a 6-1 decision.

Councilor John Taylor Chapman voted against affirming the certificate, which is in line with his previous decisions on this project. At the Jan. 20 public hearing where the project was approved, Chapman also voted against its approval.

A certificate of appropriateness was approved by the BAR on May 15 and is required for “all new construction and exterior alterations in the historic districts which are visible from a public street, way, place or the Potomac River,” the design guidelines for the Old and Historic District document states.

The guidelines also state that any final decision of the BAR can be appealed to City Council and will be heard at a public hearing, which was the case Tuesday.

The certificate was approved upon conditions by both the BAR and Council, which state that the applicant must work with staff to revise the design of the main entrance, ensure terrace dividers are minimally visible, use a rainscreen system on all elevations and ensure the color of cast stone elements do not fade.

Councilor R. Kirk McPike asked a staff representative for the BAR, Bill Conkey, if these conditions in the certificate were normal. Conkey said these conditions were “quite standard” on a project like this.

Opposition to this project has been ongoing for more than a year now, and there has since been a lawsuit filed and dismissed in the Alexandria Circuit Court to halt this project from proceeding. A group of residents have filed an appeal to the Circuit Court’s decision in the Virginia Appeals Court.