Onstage, Alexandria: July and August 2024

By Mark Edelman

July and August offer audiences a wonderful smorgasbord of Broadway musicals, along with some top drawer dramas and a comedy. Enjoy one last summer gasp of theater in air-conditioned comfort.

“HAIR,” Signature Theatre, until Sunday

This is your last chance to see Matthew Gardiner’s spot-on revival of everyone’s favorite hippie musical. Even if you can fry an egg on the sidewalk, “let the sunshine in” still makes for a fun-filled finale.

“WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA,” Signature Theatre, until Sunday

While the Age of Aquarius dawns downstairs, Signature’s intimate Ark space plays host to the Washington, D.C. premiere of this poignant musical about a son coming to grips Theatre, until July 14 Twin sisters embark on a journey across America to exact righteous revenge on the man who betrayed their family in this Afropunk musical adventure.

“IS GOD IS,” Constellation Theatre, until July 14

Twin sisters embark on a journey across America to exact righteous revenge on the man who betrayed their family in this Afropunk musical adventure.

“FUNNY GIRL,” The Kennedy Center, until July 14

The bittersweet story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a plain-looking Jewish girl from the Lower East Side who became one of the funniest and most beloved performers in Broadway history. Her love life didn’t go quite as well as her routines for the legendary Florenz Ziegfeld: therein lies the pathos in this Broadway hit.

“KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL,” Glen Echo Park, until August 18

Adventure Theatre presents a new musical based on the Caldecott Medal-winning book by Mo Willems. When Trixie and her father bustle through the streets of New York City, everything is hunky dory. But, returning home, Trixie discovers that her Knuffle Bunny is gone – and she can’t tell her Dad what’s wrong.

“THE COLORED MUSEUM,” Studio Theatre, July 3 to August 11

Broadway wunderkind George Wolfe got his start writing this provocative tour of 11 “exhibits” – satiric sketches targeting America’s most pernicious stereotypes of Black culture. Directed by Psalmayene 24, you can bet this production won’t hold back on Wolfe’s toxic narratives about the Black American experience.

“BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL,” Olney Theatre Center, July 3 to August 25

Before she became the legendary singer-songwriter who helped define an era, Carole King was a 16-year-old Brooklyn kid trying to sell her songs to Tin Pan Alley publishers. Then she met Gerry Goffin; together they churned out hits like “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “Will You (Still) Love Me Tomorrow” for pop acts. Did their partnership and romance survive the ups and downs of the music biz?

“MEMPHIS,” Little Theatre of Alexandria, July 20 to August 10

This Tony award-winning Best Musical tells the sobering tale of a 1950s-era disc jockey who falls in love with the new-fangled rock and roll songs he hears on the backstreets of this Tennessee town, along with the beautiful girl who sings them. The problem? He’s white and she’s Black.

“BACK TO THE FUTURE… THE MUSICAL,” The Kennedy Center, July 23 to August 11

Adapted for the stage by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, the film’s creators, this happy new stage show won London’s Best Musical Award. Once again, Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Now Marty’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back to the future.

“NOISES OFF,” Keegan Theatre, August 1 to September 1

Michael Frayn’s door-slamming farce could be the funniest play ever written. The Keegan brings back their acclaimed 2010 production that played to sold-out houses. Why be a Scrooge and stay away this time?

“NINE,” The Kennedy Center, August 2 to August 11

Jeffrey Finn and his producing team keep serving up wonderful musical revivals, including this musical based on the groundbreaking film “8 ½.” Famed Italian director Guido Contini, suffering from “director’s block” and a strained marriage, retreats into his mind, where all of the women in his life bombard his senses and throw reality into question.

“MAMMA MIA,” Kennedy Center, August 13 to September 1

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. The timeless hits of ABBA. What else do you need for a frothy summer evening or matinee of secrets, swimming and sex?

“JERSEY BOYS,” Toby’s Dinner Theatre, until September 1

The story of four blue-collar juvenile delinquents who became one of the greatest successes in pop music history, this show takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as they work their way from the streets of Jersey to the heights of stardom.

“MJ,” The National Theatre, August 13 to September 8

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage takes us beyond the singular moves and signature sounds of the Gloved One in this thrilling look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson. A legend is born before our eyes, while the messier parts of this controversial superstar’s story are left for others to tell.

The writer is a playwright who loves writing about theater. He is a lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony voter.