SLIDESHOW: Well Ray Festival 2024

Caitlyn Meisner
-
0
8
SLIDESHOW: Well Ray Festival 2024
The Well Ray Festival had live classes. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
Facebooktwittermail

By Arwen Clemans | aclemans@alextimes.com

The Well Ray Festival was on June 29 and offered participants a wide variety of mental health and physical wellness opportunities through live classes, consultations and vendors. Take a look at our slideshow in case you missed the event.

  • Chalk written on the ground points to different vendors at the Well Ray Festival in Del Ray on June 29. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
instagram
Facebooktwittermail