Talks of Torpedo Factory’s future continue as 50th anniversary looms

By Wafir Salih | wsalih@alextimes.com

The Torpedo Factory Art Center, set to mark its 50th anniversary later this fall, remains at a crossroads regarding its future as city officials, resident task force members, consultants and artists try to decide on the best path forward for the historic landmark.

Yvonne Callahan, a member of the Torpedo Factory Task Force, said the June 26 meeting with the consultant group ConsultEcon – the 38th meeting to date – concluded with shared feedback but no finalized decisions about the art center’s direction. She also mentioned that, currently, no future meetings are planned.

In 2021, city officials introduced a plan aimed at reducing studio space from 32,758 square feet to 20,878 square feet. The reallocated space would have gone to creating new areas within the building such as a technology workshop, a glass blowing area and a restaurant.

The proposal to introduce a restaurant and reduce studio space was met with intense pushback from artists and task force members. Callahan said earlier discussions with the city and consultants yielded a clear consensus against a restaurant.

“It was a unanimous decision of the task force members, about 22 of them I think, that they did not want restaurants there, and it was also unanimous they wanted to keep it as an artist group,” Callahan said.

M. Alexander Gray, an artist who has been with the art center for the past decade, created a petition in 2021 that garnered more than 10,000 signatures. Gray called on fellow artists and residents to sign the petition to show their opposition to the proposed space reallocations.

Gray said the proposal to strip artists of studio space is why he launched the petition.

“It would have been taking away space from individual artists which, I mean really, that’s why people go there. They don’t go there for all that other stuff, they go there because it’s a unique place that has this one-on-one interaction with individual artists and this opportunity to meet them, talk with them and learn about their work,” Gray said.

Callahan said the task force has noticed that since the COVID-19 pandemic, marketing for the Torpedo Factory has declined and the consultant group has yet to address those concerns.

“Everybody seemed to have the feeling that marketing has slipped, that it’s just not being done in the way it had been done,” Callahan said.

Gray also criticized current marketing efforts.

“I think the marketing for individual artists is almost non-existent. They do a good job of marketing the fact that the building is rented out for events and stuff … but I don’t feel like they market to collectors or galleries,” Gray said.

Rashad Ali Muhammad, a collage artist who secured studio space at the art center in 2022, said the art center has helped him expand his practice and networking opportunities.

“I think it definitely pushed me to be more focused on the business aspect of being an artist,” Muhammad said. “Not just creating to create, but also promoting my work, going to events to meet curators and directors so that they can know where to go to meet me, but also have my work in their spaces, and it has worked quite well.”

Muhammad noted that recently artists have been pushing for the city to extend the leasing period to five years rather than three.

“Something the artists have been working on is petitioning to extend it to five years, because three years isn’t really a long time for artists to really get their practice going and make moves,” Muhammad said.

Gray echoed the need for longer leases and said the lack of proactive, pro-artist action by city officials is demeaning.

“There’s been an effort by some artists to sort of petition city leaders and be like, ‘Hey, this three year lease thing is too short, we want to extend it to five years.’ And really all they got from that was a bunch of puff and nothing, like, ‘Oh yes, we all agree that it’s important to do this,’ but no [commitment],” Gray said. “… To think that the artists used to have control of the building and now we’re reduced to a state of having to beg and get nothing from any city officials, it’s really frustrating.”

Muhammad said he’s open to a restaurant or cafeteria space to drive more foot traffic into the building. He also said he primarily wants to see more diversity among artists, as well freedom for the building to be designed to look more artistic.

“More diverse artists, absolutely that. … And I would love the building or, just the space downstairs, to be more artistic looking. Painted floors or more murals everywhere, something that’s more creative looking,” Muhammad said. “Outside of that, I’m open to a restaurant or a cafe – I know they had a cafe before – but something else to kind of bring people in.”

Muhammad noted how the tourist attraction perception the center faces can make it harder for artists to sell and commission originals.

“Because people think of it sometimes as a tourist attraction, they’re not thinking of it as buying artwork, they’re thinking of, like, ‘Oh they’ll buy a print here [and] there, they’ll buy something small,’” Muhammad said. “But, you know, we need people coming in that want to buy [or commission] originals. … In terms of marketing, yes, we want people to come, but also, do we want just touristy-minded people?”

Gray highlighted McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville as an example of an art center where artists still maintain control.

“There’s one in Charlottesville where the artists are still in control, and I’m like, ‘Man, you guys are lucky, dude. You don’t know how good you have it. Don’t ever give up that control of something good, no matter how bad things get, don’t ever do that,’” Gray said.

Callahan said she proposed to City Manager Jim Parajon that the city create an advisory group led by staff rather than hired consultants to address concerns.

“That’s where we would have meetings and they’d be led by staff, not outside paid consultants,” Callahan said. “Staff would throw out points and questions and we would talk about it, and then members of the public would get up and have their say. … That’s exactly what [we] need. So hopefully, Jim will do it.”