Foodie: Oeufs mayonnaise

By Chef Stephanie Milne

While researching restaurants to visit for my recent trip to France, I saw listed on several menus an interesting dish: oeufs mayonnaise. As simple as it sounds, this bistro classic fell out of fashion in the 1990s, but is now experiencing a resurgence, making it easy to find all over Paris.

I created one of my own using tarragon, crispy prosciutto and pickled mustard seeds, but there are plenty of ways to adjust it to your own taste. Try adding roasted garlic paste into the mayonnaise, a sprinkle of paprika, crunchy bacon bits, fresh dill or more dijon mustard for an extra kick. Here is a basic, six-servings recipe to get you started.

The writer is chef de cuisine at Josephine Brasserie & Bar in Old Town.

Oeufs mayonnaise

Ingredients

6 large or extra large eggs

4 egg yolks

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine or champagne vinegar

2 cups canola oil

Pinch of salt

Directions