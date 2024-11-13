Foodie: Oeufs mayonnaise

By Chef Stephanie Milne
While researching restaurants to visit for my recent trip to France, I saw listed on several menus an interesting dish: oeufs mayonnaise. As simple as it sounds, this bistro classic fell out of fashion in the 1990s, but is now experiencing a resurgence, making it easy to find all over Paris.
I created one of my own using tarragon, crispy prosciutto and pickled mustard seeds, but there are plenty of ways to adjust it to your own taste. Try adding roasted garlic paste into the mayonnaise, a sprinkle of paprika, crunchy bacon bits, fresh dill or more dijon mustard for an extra kick. Here is a basic, six-servings recipe to get you started.
The writer is chef de cuisine at Josephine Brasserie & Bar in Old Town.
Oeufs mayonnaise
Ingredients
- 6 large or extra large eggs
- 4 egg yolks
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons white wine or champagne vinegar
- 2 cups canola oil
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil in a medium pot. Prepare an ice water bath by putting ice and cold water in a bowl on the side. Carefully lower eggs into the pot and reduce heat to a simmer.
- Cook to desired temperature: nine minutes for a jammy yolk or 11 to 12 minutes for a well-done egg. Transfer into the ice bath until cool. Peel and carefully halve eggs.
- For the mayonnaise, combine four egg yolks, mustard and vinegar in a bowl and whisk to combine.
- Very slowly drizzle in oil while constantly and briskly whisking. The mixture should start to thicken quickly. Once all the oil has been incorporated, add salt to taste and any additional flavorings.
- Line a small plate with a few lettuce leaves for stability and arrange boiled egg halves. Dollop the mayonnaise on each half and garnish as desired. Serve immediately. Extra mayonnaise can be stored in an airtight container for up to four days.