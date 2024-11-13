Kindred Spirits: The best Thanksgiving pairings

By Rosemont Cellar

For many of us, Thanksgiving means a table piled high with a variety of dishes – everything from turkey and stuffing to cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes. No matter what, I always choose a red and white that are versatile enough to satisfy most tastes and go with practically anything.

When it comes to choosing a red wine, I always recommend having a bottle of Beaujolais on hand. Made from the Gamay grape, Beaujolais wines are known for their light body, fresh fruit flavors and low alcohol content. The light body and low alcohol content allows you to sip on it throughout the meal without feeling weighed down.

These characteristics make them versatile and food-friendly, so they can complement pretty much anything on your Thanksgiving table. Whether you’re serving classic roast turkey or a vegetarian main dish, Beaujolais has you covered.

The Finger Lakes region in New York is known for producing some fantastic dry and semi-dry Rieslings that I also find to be versatile. The combination of bright acidity, citrusy fruit and sweetness makes these wines perfect for balancing the rich, savory flavors of Thanksgiving. Whether you’re pairing it with mashed potatoes, green beans or a sweet cranberry dish, a good Riesling will work wonders.

Over the last decade, craft cider has exploded in popularity, and for good reason. There’s a whole world of fantastic ciders out there, with options ranging from super dry to super sweet. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to explore some of these ciders, especially since many brands offer seasonal flavors like cranberry, cinnamon and even pumpkin.

And don’t forget about dessert wines! Thanksgiving is the time for indulgence, and a well-chosen dessert wine can elevate your end-of-meal treats. Try a Tawny Port or a Brachetto. Either would be a perfect match for pumpkin pie, apple crisp or a small cheese platter.

While there have been great strides in non-alcoholic wine and beer over the past few years, I’ll be honest – most of them still fall short of the real thing. Even the best non-alcoholic wines I’ve tried don’t quite live up to a classic homemade punch or a refreshing glass of sparkling apple or grape juice.

We all know big box stores are convenient, but Alexandria and the surrounding area are home to many independently owned wine shops that offer something special. These local stores often carry affordable wines you won’t find at larger retailers – perfect for those looking to explore new tastes and expand their wine knowledge.

One of the pleasures of shopping at these local shops is the level of expertise they provide. Unlike big chain stores, where staff have little to no knowledge of the products, the employees at independent wine shops are often passionate about wine and can offer valuable recommendations based on your tastes. Whether you’re looking for a new red, a food pairing suggestion, or just a budget-friendly bottle to enjoy with some friends, you’ll find that the local wine shop staff are willing and able to help.