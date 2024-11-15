ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION & CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 3, 2024, 7:00 PM PLANNING COMMISSION

DECEMBER 14, 2024, 9:30 AM CITY COUNCIL

The items described below will be heard by the Planning Commission and the City Council on the dates and times listed above and below. NOTICE: Some of the items listed below may be placed on a Consent Calendar. A consent item may be approved at the beginning of the meeting without discussion. The Planning Commission reserves the right to recess and continue the Public Hearing to a future date. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024

7:00 P.M., CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024

9:30 A.M., CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

A Public Hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, December 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, Room 2400, 301 King Street. It will be followed by a City Council Public Hearing on Saturday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chamber, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street. The hearings can also be viewed by the public through the live broadcast on the government Channel 70 and streaming on the City’s website. Remote participation is available via Zoom by registering to attend the hearings via the following registration links:

Planning Commission (Public Hearing Webinar)

The Webinar will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow individuals to join with the Public Hearing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ Wymnmr4hSk-1EVRukwbOqw

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial in: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 990 8270 9872

Password: 784078

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

The Webinar will open at 9:00 a.m. to allow individuals to join with the Public Hearing beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ RkSayrY6QQy2hx8obesPDw

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 970 5610 9042

Webinar Passcode: 948474

If you use the Zoom Webinar

application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinars, please use the Dial-In number to access the hearings.

Public comment will be received at the hearings. The public may also submit comments in advance to Department of Planning & Zoning staff at PlanComm@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Planning Commission Public Hearing. For the City Council Public Hearing, the public may submit comments to the City Clerk at 703- 746-4550, at CouncilComment@alexandriava.gov or make comments on the day of the City Council hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation or for translation services for the Planning Commission Public Hearing, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4666, Virginia Relay 711. We request that you provide a 48- hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. For the City Council Public Hearing, individuals with disabilities who require assistance or require translation services to participate in the City Council meeting may call the City Clerk and Clerk of Council’s Office at 703- 746-4550 (TTY/TDD 838-5056). It is requested that you provide a 48 hour notice to the City Clerk so that proper arrangements can be made.

Special Use Permit #2024-00060

515 King Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a personal service establishment with a 30 foot or greater frontage on King Street; Zoned KR/King Street Urban Retail

Applicant: TD Bank N.A., represented by Mark M. Viani, agent

Special Use Permit 2024-00061

915 Beverley Drive

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to construct a new single-unit dwelling on a developed substandard lot; Zoned R-8/Residential

Applicant: Owen L Griffing, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney

Special Use Permit #2024-00065

3120 Colvin Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to extend the use of a temporary trailer; Zoned I/Industrial

Applicant: Behrooz (Bruce) Raiszadeh

Special Use Permit #2024-00066

2300 Burke Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a parking reduction for a church; Zoned R 2-5/Residential

Applicant: First Agape Baptist Community of Faith Church, represented by Andrei Banks, R.A, MWB Architects, PC

Zoning Ordinance Subdivision cases are heard by the Planning Commission, placed on the City Council docket for information, and heard by City Council only upon appeal.

Subdivision #2024-00012

405 East Nelson Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a Subdivision to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; Zoned RB/Residential

Applicant: SW Development Company

Zoning Ordinance Subdivision cases are heard by the Planning Commission, placed on the City Council docket for information, and heard by City Council only upon appeal.

Subdivision #2024-00013

1210 Janneys Lane

Public Hearing and consideration of a Subdivision with variations to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; Zoned R-20/Residential

Applicant: SW Development Company represented by Duncan W. Blair, attorney

Development Special Use Permit #2024-10007

Eisenhower East Block 20 East

2200 and 2250 Dock Lane

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for an amendment to previously approved Development

Special Use Permit #2017-0005 to allow for the construction of a multi-unit residential building and related site improvements and with a modification; Zoned CDD #2/Coordinated Development District #2.

Applicants: Paradigm Development Company, LLC, represented by Mary Catherine Gibbs, attorney

Rezoning #2024-00003

Development Special Use Permit #2024-10015

Silverado Alexandria Memory Care

2807 King Street (Parcel Address: 2811 King Street)

Public Hearing and consideration of an amendment to the official zoning map to revise an existing proffer and to amend approved Development Special Use Permit #2012- 00005, to allow for an increase in the number of beds and minor revisions to the open space at an existing Continuum of Care facility; Zoned RB/Townhouse with proffer.

Applicants: Silverado Alexandria PropCo., LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney