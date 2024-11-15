ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION & CITY COUNCIL
DECEMBER 3, 2024, 7:00 PM PLANNING COMMISSION
DECEMBER 14, 2024, 9:30 AM CITY COUNCIL
The items described below will be heard by the Planning Commission and the City Council on the dates and times listed above and below. NOTICE: Some of the items listed below may be placed on a Consent Calendar. A consent item may be approved at the beginning of the meeting without discussion. The Planning Commission reserves the right to recess and continue the Public Hearing to a future date. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.
ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2024
7:00 P.M., CITY HALL
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER ROOM 2400
301 KING STREET
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024
9:30 A.M., CITY HALL
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER ROOM 2400
301 KING STREET
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314
A Public Hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, December 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, Room 2400, 301 King Street. It will be followed by a City Council Public Hearing on Saturday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chamber, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street. The hearings can also be viewed by the public through the live broadcast on the government Channel 70 and streaming on the City’s website. Remote participation is available via Zoom by registering to attend the hearings via the following registration links:
Planning Commission (Public Hearing Webinar)
The Webinar will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow individuals to join with the Public Hearing beginning at approximately 7 p.m.
Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ Wymnmr4hSk-1EVRukwbOqw
Zoom Audio Conference:
Dial in: 301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 990 8270 9872
Password: 784078
City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)
The Webinar will open at 9:00 a.m. to allow individuals to join with the Public Hearing beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ RkSayrY6QQy2hx8obesPDw
Zoom Audio Conference:
Dial-in number: 301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 970 5610 9042
Webinar Passcode: 948474
If you use the Zoom Webinar
application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinars, please use the Dial-In number to access the hearings.
Public comment will be received at the hearings. The public may also submit comments in advance to Department of Planning & Zoning staff at PlanComm@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Planning Commission Public Hearing. For the City Council Public Hearing, the public may submit comments to the City Clerk at 703- 746-4550, at CouncilComment@alexandriava.gov or make comments on the day of the City Council hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation or for translation services for the Planning Commission Public Hearing, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4666, Virginia Relay 711. We request that you provide a 48- hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. For the City Council Public Hearing, individuals with disabilities who require assistance or require translation services to participate in the City Council meeting may call the City Clerk and Clerk of Council’s Office at 703- 746-4550 (TTY/TDD 838-5056). It is requested that you provide a 48 hour notice to the City Clerk so that proper arrangements can be made.
Special Use Permit #2024-00060
515 King Street
Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a personal service establishment with a 30 foot or greater frontage on King Street; Zoned KR/King Street Urban Retail
Applicant: TD Bank N.A., represented by Mark M. Viani, agent
Special Use Permit 2024-00061
915 Beverley Drive
Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to construct a new single-unit dwelling on a developed substandard lot; Zoned R-8/Residential
Applicant: Owen L Griffing, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney
Special Use Permit #2024-00065
3120 Colvin Street
Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to extend the use of a temporary trailer; Zoned I/Industrial
Applicant: Behrooz (Bruce) Raiszadeh
Special Use Permit #2024-00066
2300 Burke Avenue
Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a parking reduction for a church; Zoned R 2-5/Residential
Applicant: First Agape Baptist Community of Faith Church, represented by Andrei Banks, R.A, MWB Architects, PC
Zoning Ordinance Subdivision cases are heard by the Planning Commission, placed on the City Council docket for information, and heard by City Council only upon appeal.
Subdivision #2024-00012
405 East Nelson Avenue
Public Hearing and consideration of a Subdivision to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; Zoned RB/Residential
Applicant: SW Development Company
Subdivision #2024-00013
1210 Janneys Lane
Public Hearing and consideration of a Subdivision with variations to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; Zoned R-20/Residential
Applicant: SW Development Company represented by Duncan W. Blair, attorney
Development Special Use Permit #2024-10007
Eisenhower East Block 20 East
2200 and 2250 Dock Lane
Public Hearing and consideration of a request for an amendment to previously approved Development
Special Use Permit #2017-0005 to allow for the construction of a multi-unit residential building and related site improvements and with a modification; Zoned CDD #2/Coordinated Development District #2.
Applicants: Paradigm Development Company, LLC, represented by Mary Catherine Gibbs, attorney
Rezoning #2024-00003
Development Special Use Permit #2024-10015
Silverado Alexandria Memory Care
2807 King Street (Parcel Address: 2811 King Street)
Public Hearing and consideration of an amendment to the official zoning map to revise an existing proffer and to amend approved Development Special Use Permit #2012- 00005, to allow for an increase in the number of beds and minor revisions to the open space at an existing Continuum of Care facility; Zoned RB/Townhouse with proffer.
Applicants: Silverado Alexandria PropCo., LLC, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney