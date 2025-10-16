Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing_November 5th

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, November 5 2025, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

NOTICE: Some items listed below may be placed on a Consent Calendar. A consent item may be approved at the beginning of the meeting without discussion. The Board of Architectural Review reserves the right to recess and continue the Public Hearing to a future date. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

BAR #2025-00382 – Parker Gray

Request for alterations at 313 North Fayette Street.

Applicant: Richard Hakala

BAR #2025-00391 – Parker Gray

Request for alterations at 1605 Cameron Street.

Applicant: City of Alexandria Department of General Services represented by Frank J. Delimba

BAR #2025-00392 – OHAD

Request for alterations at 414 Pitt Mews.

Applicant: Zachary and Marlene Stern

BAR #2025-00182 – OHAD

Request for alterations at 229 North Alfred Street.

Applicant: Megan Gentry represented by Rasca Sisowath

BAR #2025-00406 – OHAD

Request for alterations and signage at 111 North Pitt Street.

Applicant: Ghazal Amir represented by Scott McGhee

BAR #2025-00407 – Parker Gray

Request for alterations at 415 North Peyton Street.

Applicant: Emily Lapp

BAR #2025-00305 – OHAD

Request for a concept review at 333 North Fairfax Street.

Applicant: Ken Wire

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Ted Alberon at ted. alberon@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the

day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava. gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava. gov or call 703.746.3960.