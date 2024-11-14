City Council-Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

PUBLIC HEARING an Ordinance to amend and reordain Section 3 (Towing and Storage Fees and Regulations) of Chapter 13 (Towing and Storage of Motor Vehicles) of Title 9 (Licensing and Regulation) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to Grant a Non-exclusive Franchise to Crown Castle Fiber LLC for use of the public rights-of-way by companies to design, install, provide, operate, maintain, repair, control, upgrade, construct, and remove a fiber network for the purpose of providing Telecommunications Services within the City.

PUBLIC HEARING and Consideration of a First Amendment to a Five-Year License Agreement dated July 1, 2024, between the City of Alexandria and Zayo Group, LLC to Permit Zayo to Install Approximately 1,017 feet of fiber in existing Verizon Conduits in the vicinity of 1900 Duke Street in the City of Alexandria’s Public Rights-of-Ways.

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance Approving and Authorizing the Temporary Closure of the 200 Block of King Street to Vehicular Traffic.

Public Hearing of proposed changes to the Ordinances for the Independent Policing Auditor as well as the Independent Community Policing Review Board

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance authorizing the owner of the property located at 461 Swann Avenue to construct and maintain an encroachment for outdoor dining at that location (Implementation Ordinance for Encroachment No. 2024- 00002 associated with 461 Swann Avenue/Founding Farmers approved by City Council on September

14, 2024).

PUBLIC HEARING of an Ordinance to Make Supplemental Appropriations for the Support of the City Government for Fiscal Year 2025

Public Hearing and Consideration of an Appeal of the Traffic and Parking Board’s July 22, 2024, Decision to Recommend Roadway Design Changes on South Pickett Street between Duke Street and Edsall Road

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK