City of Alexandria-Notice of a Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Sheet No. 015.04 of the “Official Zoning Map, Alexandria, Virginia,” adopted by Section 1-300(OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AND DISTRICT BOUNDARIES), of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, by rezoning the property at 3333 Helen Street from, R-2-5/Residential family to

RB/Townhouse in accordance with the said zoning map amendment heretofore approved by city council as Rezoning No. 2025-00003. (Implementation Ordinance for Rezoning No. 2025-00003 associated with 3333 Helen Street approved by City Council on September 13,

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Article IX (SIGNS) to add provisions for a mural program, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2025-00005.

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Article XIII (environmental management) to incorporate assessments and adaptations required to address coastal resilience and adaptation to sea-level rise and climate change to align with updates to the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act as set out in 9VAC25-830-155, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2025-00007.

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Section 5-6- 229.10 (PENALTIES) of

Division 4 (FATS, OILS, AND GREASE (FOG), FOG MANAGEMENT), Article B (SEWAGE DISPOSAL AND DRAINS) of Title 5 (TRANSPORTATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK.