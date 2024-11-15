NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

SPECIAL COMMISSIONER’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

Pursuant to the terms of that certain Decree of Sale entered in the Circuit Court of the City of Alexandria, the following real property will be auctioned for sale to the highest bidder at a timed, online-only, public auction which will begin closing on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 11:00am EST.

The sale of such property is subject to the terms and conditions below, and any term or conditions which may be subsequently posted or announced by For Sale At Auction, Inc. (“Auctioneer”) and Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC (“TACS”). Subsequent posts or announcements take precedence over any prior written or verbal terms of sale.

No.

J1.

Property Owner(s)

Rose Mimano, et al.

Account Nos.

Account No. 50671450

TACS No. 808917

Property Description

5025 Murtha Street; 3-Story Townhouse; Lot 6; Phase 3; Cameron Station; Lot 1,510 Square Feet, More or Less

GENERAL TERMS OF SALE: All sales are subject to confirmation by the Circuit Court of the City of Alexandria. The Special Commissioner has the right to reject any bids determined to be unreasonable in relation to the estimated value of the property. Any unsold property will be offered for sale again at the next auction, whenever that may be.

All interested parties must register and be approved by the Auctioneer. Registration and bidding are free of charge and are done through the Auctioneer’s website at www.forsaleatauction. biz. If any interested bidders wish to bid on property, but do not have access to the internet, please contact the Auctioneer at (804) 229-9271 for assistance.

Properties are conveyed by Special Warranty Deed, subject to any easements, covenants, agreements, restrictions, reservations, and any and all rights of record which may affect the property. Properties are offered for sale as-is, where-is, and if-is, with all faults and without any warranty, either expressed or implied. Persons are encouraged to make a visual inspection of the property within the limits of the law and to obtain an independent title search, at their own expense, prior to bidding on any of the properties to determine the suitableness of the property for their purposes. It is not guaranteed that the property has a right-of-way or that it is not landlocked. Property is sold in gross and not by the acre. There is no warranty as to the accuracy of any information contained in the City of Alexandria GIS Parcel Viewer system or public information system, nor is the information contained therein a legal representation of any of the features of the property which it depicts. We do not provide and do not assist with obtaining title insurance or title to personal property.

The sale of property to the highest bidder is not contingent upon obtaining financing. Financing, if needed, is the sole responsibility of the high bidder. By bidding, parties are entering into a legally binding contract, waive all rescission rights, and understand that their bid is immediately binding, irrevocable, and enforceable. Additionally, by bidding, parties are representing that they have read, and agree to be bound by, all terms and conditions for this sale. Failure to complete the property purchase will result in forfeiture of any funds paid and may subject the highest bidder to additional damages, which may include expenses and any deficit upon resale of the property.

PAYMENT TERMS: The highest bidder shall make a deposit in the amount of twenty five percent (25%) or One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00), whichever is higher, along with a five percent (5%) buyer’s premium, subject to a minimum of $150, added to the final bid. Bids which are less than One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) shall be paid in full at the time of the auction. Deposits shall not exceed Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00) per parcel. Such sum shall be held by the Special Commissioner and credited towards the purchase price following confirmation of the sale. Subsequent taxes will be prorated from the auction date, and the highest bidder will be responsible for taxes from that date forward.

The balance of the purchase price and recording costs for deed recordation shall be deposited by the highest bidder with the Special Commissioner within fifteen (15) days of confirmation of the sale by the Court.

The highest bidder will receive their purchase contract and balance due via email following the close of the auction. Please allow up to five (5) hours for the same. The contract shall immediately be executed and returned to TACS. The deposit and buyer’s premium must be received in full within seven (7) days following the auction closing. Cashier’s checks and money orders shall be made payable to the City of Alexandria and forwarded to TACS at the address shown below. Wire transfer instructions will be provided to the highest bidder upon email request to Cat Bertram at cbertram@taxva.com. Wire transfers are preferred. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

GENERAL TERMS: To qualify as a purchaser at this auction, you may not owe delinquent taxes to the City of Alexandria and you may not be a Defendant in any pending delinquent tax matter. Questions concerning the registration and bidding process should be directed to the Auctioneer online at www.forsaleatauction.biz, by email to jerry@forsaleatauction.biz, or by phone to (804) 229-9271. Questions concerning the property subject to sale should be directed to TACS online at www.taxva. com, by email to cbertram@taxva. com, by phone to (804) 545-2377, or by writing to the address below.

Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC

Attn: City of Alexandria Tax Sale

P.O. Box 31800

Henrico, Virginia 23294-1800