How working caregivers can find balance

By the Administration for Community Living

Two-thirds of caregivers in the United States work outside of the home. This creates a challenge for both working caregivers and their employers. Juggling caregiving and work-related responsibilities is not easy, and some caregivers find it necessary to turn down job opportunities, quit their jobs or take early retirement. Employers face the costs of replacing valuable employees.

By working together, employees and employers can create a workplace environment that is productive and meets everyone’s needs. Below you will find information on how to cope with the stress and emotions related to caregiving and suggestions on how you can better balance caregiving and work responsibilities.

Develop coping strategies

By developing some coping strategies, you may be able to avoid reaching the point of exhaustion and burnout. You are experiencing burnout if you become numb to your loved one’s needs and feelings and you just don’t care. Don’t let it go that far; it may be difficult or impossible to recover.

As a caregiver, you donate a great deal of your time and energy to someone else’s needs, and often ignore your own. When difficult emotions surface, remember that you have your own needs. Let your feelings prompt you to do something for yourself. Take a break, watch the birds, read a magazine, listen to a favorite song or just meditate.

Find a community

Remember you are not alone. Seek out resources that can assist you during this emotionally stressful time through books, organizations, websites or support groups. Find an Eldercare Specialist, a trained expert, who can help you find the services and support you need.

There are many losses as one deals with change. Recognizing emotions will help one address them. It may help to talk about your feelings. Reaching out to others will help reduce feelings of isolation. Support groups provide caregivers with the opportunity to share with other caregivers and learn from one another. Write your feelings down, as it can be a wonderful way to express yourself if you enjoy writing.

There are also several books available to read on the issues of caregiving, grieving and loss. Professionals are available, and a third party analyzing the situation can be a reliable ally.

Allow yourself to feel

Providing care for someone you love who is no longer able to take care of him or herself produces a wide range of emotions. It’s natural to feel sadness and grief for your loved one’s losses and for the loss of your own previous life. Over time, more emotions may surface and you may have days when you feel angry and resentful, guilty and impatient, ashamed and lonely, sorry for yourself or fearful of the future.

Ways to find the balance