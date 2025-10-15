Better with Age: Bud Adams builds in Old Town and beyond

By Sydney Kodama | skodama@alextimes.com

Robert Bentley “Bud” Adams, an Alexandria-based architect for several decades, has grown his passion for historical buildings since childhood.

Adams regularly takes on residential projects across Old Town, but started his Washington, D.C.-based architectural career working under Arthur Cotton Moore, well-known for his work on historic structures in the nation’s capital.

Adams was an associate architect at Arthur Cotton Moore & Associates in the 1980s where he worked on District projects, including a restoration of the Thomas Jefferson and John Adams buildings in the Library of Congress, which Adams said was a decade-long project for him.

“These preservation projects start with a lot of interviews and programming … where you just find out what the people who work in the building, what they need,” he said. “… These government buildings aren’t restored to the way they were originally because they’re living buildings, so you have to restore what’s important and adaptively reuse what you can and then have modern insertions to meet the current needs of the user.”

Adams’ familiarity with historical landmarks began long before he started working on them. He grew up with his parents and older sister, Judy, in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside of the District.

“When I got this first job, it was so natural for me to start working on these monumental landmark buildings, because I already knew about them,” he said. “I wandered around them as a child.”

He recalled early memories of him dreaming about being an architect.

“Since childhood, I was drawing little floor plans so I could run my little toy cars [which] had streets that would land in these imaginary, drawn houses,” Adams said.

He also said the passion for architecture ran in his family.

“My parents built their house, my dad built office buildings and my grandfather had been a contractor,” Adams recalled. “They took me to historic venues, Williamsburg or other historic communities, where I started absorbing the styles of historic architecture, and it just was ingrained in me.”

Adams’ work renovating historical buildings prepared him to start his own architecture firm, Robert Bentley Adams & Associates, in Old Town in 1992, where he worked on a plethora of homes, both traditional and contemporary.

“[We often did] classical architecture, and we did urban work, we did suburban work. … We did second homes often in different parts of the United States: Cape Cod, California, Minnesota, Lake Tahoe,” he said. “… These were often clients that we had here in Alexandria who had second homes elsewhere.”

In addition to his residential work, Adams has worked on other buildings in Old Town, including a commercial infill building on King Street that he designed to fit the style of the rest of the storefronts.

“There was a vacant lot and so we designed this one building to look as though it could have been there all along with the other buildings,” he recalled.

In addition to the hands-on preparation Adams had from his District work before starting his own business, he received a bachelor’s degree in history from Clemson University. Adams studied European architecture during his time abroad in England and received a master’s degree in architecture from North Carolina State University before moving to the Port City in 1980.

Adams also brought his residential architectural work to his own home, from designing a bunny hutch for his children to remodeling his family’s 1804 Old Town home.

“It took 18 years to work on this house. My wife said she was a victim of my profession, all this remodeling,” he said with a laugh.

Adams met his wife, Susanne, on a ship in England while he was studying abroad. He and Susanne, a Swiss native, continued to travel to see each other before getting married eight years later.

Susanne worked as a school nurse at The Basilica School of Saint Mary for 14 years, and they’ve lived together in their current Old Town home for 45 years.

“Living and working in the community was so important to both of us,” he said.

His children, who once enjoyed the bunny hutch, are grown up now, with his son Andrew living in Long Beach, California, and his daughter Sanna living in Adams’ old Alexandria office that he remodeled after his business went remote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams said he has valued his time working with his architectural team in Alexandria.

“This 35-year [run,] having this small office with really lovely people working with me, we sort of gained a foothold in Old Town because I was living here and the kids were here,” he said. “… And our house was a laboratory for ideas, often to do with classical architecture.”

When Adams is not working on homes, he brings his architectural knowledge to the Board of Architectural Review, which faces the large task of reviewing and potentially approving the City Hall renovation on Thursday.

“I have presented my projects to the BAR as a community architect and heard the review comments of the board members over all these years, so I have this institutional memory of how things have been done for so long,” he said. “… [Now,] I can share my institutional knowledge of what was considered appropriate in the past and the reasons why.”

Adams is also helping with the architectural research for a new book, “Old Town at Home,” by Anne Metcalf.

“It’s about residential work, historic houses in Old Town and how people live in them today,” he said. “In the past, people were more historic, and they were more like museum houses, even though normal people live there. And now you see quite a variety of styles and refreshed ways of living in these old houses.”

Adams has worked on architectural books in the past, including “Designing Camelot: The Kennedy White House Restoration” by James A. Abbott.

Through all the different projects – from renovations to research to his BAR involvement – Adams says his passion has carried him through. The work he’s done, and continues to do, remains a personal endeavor, Adams said.

“One of my clients once said to me, ‘You have changed my life.’ How could that possibly be true? But they’re living in an environment that, in some cases, I’ve created for them,” he reflected. “It’s 24/7 that they’re experiencing the fruits of my labor and imagination that they’ve made into reality.”