Alexandrians feeling pain from government shutdown

Two-plus weeks after the federal government shutdown began on Oct. 1, many Alexandrians are grappling with job insecurity.

One Alexandria resident and federal worker who requested anonymity, “Susan,” said she has been working through the shutdown and did not know if she would receive back pay, which has been the norm in previous government shutdowns.

“We have been continuing to work but we don’t really know if it’s because we have money or if they believe that our positions are excepted,” Susan said. “You can be excepted or exempt from the furlough, but I heard [on Oct. 9] that I will be getting a furlough notice [on Oct. 10].”

Susan confirmed Tuesday that she never received the furlough notice she was expecting, which means she has continued to work potentially without pay until the government reopens.

“There’s rumors that we will be paid, but then people are saying, ‘Well, we may not be paid.’ Hopefully we will get paid after the shutdown is over because of that federal law,” Susan said.

Federal shutdowns occur when legislation to fund the federal government does not pass before the next federal fiscal year starts. In this instance, the House of Representatives earlier this year passed a budget bill, but the Senate has been unable to agree. A series of continuing resolutions funded the government for several months, but the last of those expired on Sept. 30. A ninth Senate vote on the House-passed version of the budget failed Wednesday afternoon.

While federal shutdowns in the modern era are not unusual – previous shutdowns occurred in 1990, 1995 to 1996, 2013, early 2018 and 2018 to 2019 – this one differs because President Donald Trump has threatened from the start to lay off federal workers as part of his overall plan to reduce the federal workforce.

On Oct. 10, about 4,200 federal workers received reduction-in-force notices, meaning their positions have been permanently eliminated, according to NPR.

No other shutdown has resulted in position eliminations, according to a Government Executive article. The American Federation of Government Employees, a labor union representing federal workers, is challenging this decision in federal court.

Trump is pursuing the layoffs as part of his plan to downsize the government and as bargaining leverage. 300,000 federal civilian jobs in 2025, through RIFs or buyouts, have been affected, according to The New York Times.

Roughly 750,000 of the more than 2 million federal workers across the country have been furloughed, or temporarily laid off and not reporting to work, since Oct. 1. Others have been “excepted,” meaning they are required to work without pay during the shutdown because their work is considered essential.

Nearly 16,000 Alexandria residents held federal jobs in 2023, according to the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, and the number of federal contractors who call Alexandria home is more difficult to determine, according to the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership.

Robert Tobias, distinguished practitioner in residence emeritus at American University, said President Donald Trump’s administration may attempt to “stretch” the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in 2019.

According to The New York Times, Congress has historically had to approve the back pay to furloughed and excepted workers once the government reopens. Following the 35-day shutdown from December 2018 to January 2019, GEFTA made back pay automatic.

“The law is clear that people are paid, but this administration has tried to stretch the law in the past and maybe will try to stretch it to imply that, no, they’re not going to get back pay, they’ll have to sue to get it,” Tobias said. “I have no idea how that will work out, which, of course, adds another layer of uncertainty.”

Tobias said the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund – a charity he helped found that provides federal workers with financial support – is necessary during a shutdown.

“The calls are pretty distressing. ‘I need 100 bucks for this, or 200 bucks for that.’ People live on the edge. There’s this illusion that all federal employees make a lot of money. What the fact of the matter is, a lot of them are barely minimum wage or just a little bit above,” Tobias said.

“Eric,” an Alexandria resident and federal worker who requested anonymity and spoke with the Times for a June article on job cuts in his office, said he continues to work without pay in his U.S. Department of Defense engineer job.

“I’m forced to work like a lot of other [employees] – whether it’s [the Transportation Security Administration] or security forces and things like that. They sent my staff home,” Eric said. “My counterparts are all working but their staff is all at home. We’re covering all their projects during this time period.”

Eric said it’s difficult to maintain his team’s projects while his staff is at home, which he expects will lead to increased costs.

“I think everyone expects that things are going to slip, and in the government, when things slip, it just costs more money. Projects get delayed,” Eric noted. “Whether it’s architecture [or] engineering firms that are doing design or whether it’s contractors in the field, time is money, so it just ends up costing the government more money.”

Eric said there is a feeling of uncertainty surrounding the future of DOD jobs.

“There’s going to be future layoffs. From the sounds of it, the little information we’re getting, there isn’t enough funding for fiscal year [2026] for the amount of positions we currently have,” he said. “… The feeling is they’re going to be cutting more people.”

The DOD already lost 55,000 employees as of September, according to the Federal News Network. Susan also said there has been less clear communication than in previous shutdowns.

“In the past, we received information from senior management about, ‘Here’s the process … We have this much money, so you can continue to work for a week, but after that, you’ll be furloughed,’” she said.

Eric said the government has become a “toxic environment” with looming layoffs. “Even if we’re able to hire again,” Eric posited, “How could I with good conscience try and entice people to come work for the government?”

The city is offering help with basic needs including housing and food throughout the shutdown. Under Virginia state law, federal workers and contractors are protected from eviction and foreclosure during government shutdowns.