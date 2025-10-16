City Council appoints new ARHA Board, outlines new demands

By Hannah Shiblaq | hshiblaq@alextimes.com and Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

City Council appointed six new Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board members in an emergency Wednesday meeting following the resignation of the organization’s previous nine members this week. Mayor Alyia Gaskins also outlined a set of renewed expectations for the organization and its new commissioners.

“We’ve unanimously agreed that there have been several breakdowns in one of our most important systems – a system designed to ensure that all of our residents have access to quality, safe, decent public housing,” Gaskins said during the 18-minute meeting at City Hall.

“As a result, these system breakdowns and failures have caused us to lose confidence in the Board, and have caused us to determine that a new path and a reset is needed to move forward,” she continued.

The six appointments follow the mass resignation of eight of ARHA’s nine Board members on Tuesday. Gaskins shared that Council received their resignations via letter from an attorney. This decision was the result of a letter Gaskins sent to ARHA on Oct. 6, demanding the immediate resignation of every Board member.

The final Board member, Kevin Harris, resigned on Wednesday shortly before the Council meeting.

“Recent actions by ARHA leadership have had significant consequences for ARHA, its tenants and the City of Alexandria,” Gaskins wrote in the Oct. 6 letter according to ALXnow. “As a result of this, City Council no longer has confidence in the Board.”

These “recent actions by ARHA leadership” are in reference to the late August news of ARHA’s former CEO Erik Johnson living in a renovated public housing unit, which is against federal policy. He was placed on probation and later terminated on Sept. 12 as a result.

Gaskins’ letter cited §36-17 of the Code of Virginia, as well as ARHA’s own bylaws, as justification for Council’s removal of the Board if resignations were not received by Tuesday.

The code enables City Council to remove commissioners for “inefficiency or neglect of duty or misconduct in office.”

“In recent months, it has become clear that the Board has neglected its duties and has been ineffective in leading this critical organization,” Gaskins wrote in Council’s letter. “This is apparent by the contingent of residents voicing serious, ongoing and unaddressed maintenance issues affecting their health, welfare and safety, as well as a continuing lack of responsiveness to remedy these issues by the Board and ARHA staff.”

Council also voted unanimously to amend the city code to allow Council to take immediate action when mass resignations take place.

“Public notice requirements may be waived by City Council in the event of a need to address time-sensitive or emergency appointments,” the new code language states. “The nature of the circumstances requiring a waiver must be stated on the record prior to City Council making such appointments, and shall be recorded in the minutes.”

Gaskins said, when reading the new code text, that applications must be filed with the executive secretary – either the city clerk or someone appointed to the role by the clerk – at least seven days prior to the day Council will consider applications, unless in an emergency situation.

City Council appointed six new members to the Board: former City Manager Mark Jinks, Darnella Nelson, former Planning Commission Chair Nathan Macek, Theresa Peterson, Justin Jackson and Kristen Weber. The terms of Jinks and Nelson are set to end on Oct. 15, 2029. The terms of Macek and Peterson on Oct. 15, 2028 and the terms of Jackson and Weber on Oct. 15, 2027.

Gaskins also said Council wants to ensure more ARHA residents are on the Board. Previously, there was only one designated spot for an ARHA resident to serve on the Board.

“We feel strongly that while there’s a requirement for one resident seat, … potentially more residents should be on this Board. … We want to give space for residents to be able to put together a process to determine who are the other residents that they would like to see representing them.”

Gaskins also outlined 10 demands to ARHA’s newly appointed Board members, which are as follows:

“To ensure the timely execution of a memorandum … of understanding between ARHA and the city. To ensure compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations, including, but not limited to … Freedom of Information Act requests, including retaining legal counsel to advise on FOIA and participate in board meetings. To adopt practices that require annual board and staff trainings to enable the Board and staff to undertake the work of ARHA knowledgeably and in compliance with laws and regulations. To allow for city input in the hiring decisions for the executive director [and/or] Chief Executive Officer and other senior management of ARHA. To ensure adoption of and compliance with personnel policies and to provide appropriate oversight of ARHA house staff. To have an independent third party conduct, on an annual basis, an audit and assessment of ARHA house finances and business operations, including, but not limited to customer relations, responsiveness and staff capacity, and to adopt the third party’s recommendations regarding improvements and or training to improve performance. To establish sound, efficient, prompt and responsive customer service and inspection and maintenance programs reflected in updated policies and procedures. To ensure that ARHA shares information in an open and timely manner with the city related to all undertakings, to provide transparency related to ARHA house work and strengthen alignment of ARHA and city housing goals at a minimum. ‘Timely’ shall mean that ARHA shall enter into no agreement or contract related to a project without first briefing the ARHA work group, potentially in an executive session, if appropriate. To ensure that commissioners and city staff who have the authority to speak for ARHA attend the city-ARHA redevelopment work group. To establish a regular meeting of the Board and staff with those served by ARHA, where those served are provided the opportunity to speak. Representatives of the Board are expected to attend, participate and ensure feedback from residents is considered in ARHA operations and policy.

The mayor clarified that ARHA’s previous Board did not respond fully to Council’s FOIA requests on Aug. 26.

Gaskins stressed that being an ARHA Board member meant holding “a position of public trust, as they are charged with oversight of [ARHA] functions, in service to Alexandria’s residents.”

“We appreciate everyone who has come here tonight,” Gaskins continued. “As we stated from the beginning, we hope that this is a new reset and a path forward that will result in greater trust in ARHA, accountability, transparency and oversight.”