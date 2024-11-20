Two men arrested in Wythe Street double shooting

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department made two arrests in the double shooting at North Fayette and Wythe Streets that took place in late September, an APD release stated. Fitzhugh Godwin IV, 22, and Marcus Elliott, 28, both live in Fairfax County.

Godwin is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Elliott is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of violent felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting was near the main Alexandria branch of the United States Post Office on Wythe Street and occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Sept. 29. The shooting left two male juveniles injured.