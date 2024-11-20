To the editor:

I’m a progressive, independent, homeowning bicyclist and offer the following open letter to Mayor-elect Alyia Gaskins:

Congratulations on your election. Alongside you, the voters of Alexandria have elected a largely incumbent one-party City Council that campaigned on continuity of policies unpopular with many Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike – a Council that I’ve observed lacking true diversity of thought.

The new Council promises an onward march toward single-minded urbanization, via Zoning for Housing 2.0, that will homogenize our unique neighborhoods and threaten their special character – in a city that’s already the densest in Virginia.

Councilors seem spellbound by the all-powerful bicycle lobby and are moving forward with road diets and bike lanes that seem to please the fewer cyclists to the despair of the many drivers, whose commutes will become even slower. Your colleagues seem comfortable replacing natural greenery and tree cover with private cement rooftop terraces, enjoyed by the few – remarkably convincing themselves that this is a healthy and fair trade-off that is useful to our environment.

They seem intent on recycling a business improvement district idea that small business owners overwhelmingly don’t want. And your Council seems ever more in the thrall of outside developers and their coterie of hyperaggressive law firms who view residents’ input as a tedious, unwanted obstacle to building cumulative height and density that is permanently damaging the character of this city.

But you, Madame Mayor-elect, campaigned on a platform of listening, transparency, respect for voters and integrity – what many Alexandrians would welcome as a tectonic shift from the governing culture of your predecessor. I urge you to set a fresh new tone in City Hall with concrete demonstrations that you mean what you say about welcoming the involvement of thoughtful, well-informed Alexandria residents.

Encourage real debate in the Council’s public deliberations instead of performative sessions that are a “fait accompli.” Ask staff and Councilors to present the opposition case, as wise leaders do, and abandon your predecessor’s counterproductive drive for 7-0 unanimity.

Require developers to first meet substantively in-person with representatives of neighborhood residents and businesses that will be affected by new developments, conversions and tear-downs before they are granted an audience with the Planning Commission or City Council. This is how it was in the 1980s and 1990s when the citizen-run Zoning Task Force was seen as critical to any new development or zoning issues.

Remove the Chair of the Planning Commission, whose expiration date has long passed and whose personal vision repeatedly clouds the integrity and mission of that body that is currently held in contempt by many Alexandrians. Too many of its members see issues through the eyes of the large developers they work for. Reserve a seat on the Planning Commission for a member knowledgeable in historic preservation, where such a perspective now appears actively prohibited.

Launch traffic studies that are independent and credible – before making permanent changes to roads, signals and traffic flow – rather than engaging staff or consultants who seem ready to produce impact studies that many Alexandrians see as rubber stamps validating the predetermined outcome.

If developers cannot meet what should be a sacrosanct 40% open space requirement, stop blindly approving special use permits that let them off the hook, and tell them to build smaller, so we get our critical trees and shrubs in our ever-concretizing jungle.

Adopt a policy that prohibits the city from using developer-funded infrastructure and parking impact studies because of their obvious conflict of interest. Obey the density limitations in our Zoning Ordinance and make SUPs that accede to everything developers want a rarity instead of business as usual.

Recognize that Alexandrians prize rare parking spaces, so don’t tell us your solution is to force us onto bikes, scooters and buses. Protecting the livability of our neighborhoods depends on accessible free parking for residents, especially in the Old and Historic District where space is at a premium.

Mayor-elect Gaskins, you now represent all Alexandrians, not just your party’s radical progressive wing. I hope you’ll move to the middle, stand by your campaign promises and govern for us all.

-Scott Corzine, Alexandria