City Hall Watch with Bill Rossello: Listening for a change?

By Bill Rossello

Sen. Chris Murphy’s conclusion about the outcome of the presidential election reflected what many national Democratic Party figures were saying: “We don’t listen enough; we tell people what’s good for them.”

In a city where local issues in recent years seem to follow national political trends, one has to wonder if the winning incumbents in our municipal elections have gotten the message.

No doubt, many longtime residents would welcome that after several years of biased city surveys; the disparagement of knowledgeable, accomplished residents from the Council dais; the belittling of civic associations; and the careful selection of resident questions Councilors answer at their “town halls.” The non-listening had gotten so bad that one Democratic primary candidate Charlotte Scherer nearly won in June with the slogan, “I will hand you the mic.”

We were reminded of this attitude again this past week. Mayor Justin Wilson and three other councilors voted to “road diet” South Pickett Street near the Home Depot, disregarding the pleas of West End residents and businesses. They heard those constituents in the same way that the kids in Charlie Brown specials heard adults: “Wah wah, wah wah wah wah wah.” They clearly did not listen.

Perhaps we should be encouraged by Mayor-elect Alyia Gaskins’ recent “Resident Roundtable Series” – listening sessions with residents that seem like a move in the right direction. At those meetings, Gaskins has been leading conversations on important topics.

But will residents be able to speak for themselves? At the session entitled “Transparency and Accountability,” groups of residents sat at tables, engaged in conversations on the topic and then had to depend on facilitators to report out.

At one table, a longtime resident told the facilitator that she believed “the city is dishonest and disrespectful.” That comment set the tone for a robust conversation at her table, which included three civic association leaders. Yet, when it was time for the facilitator to distill what he had heard and report out, he watered down the message beyond recognition.

Time will tell as Council tackles more controversial issues during the next three-year term. Will Councilors continue to support the ill-advised and highly unpopular Duke Street bus rapid transit project and the unnecessary redesign of the King Street access road at Bradlee Shopping Center? Will they move forward with a rumored Phase II of Zoning for Housing, likely to eliminate the setback requirements and height restrictions central to maintaining the character and integrity of neighborhood design?

Or more broadly, will the new Council heed residents’ pleas on the really big issues at a key inflection point in our city’s modern history? Perhaps they will work to slow the pace of development, be more thoughtful about it and bring the commercial and residential tax bases back into balance. Perhaps they will really listen to resident concerns about high crime, high taxes, traffic congestion, economic development, threats to neighborhoods and the many problems in our public schools.

And perhaps they will stop focusing so much on far less tangible things like street renaming, rare and unenforceable real estate covenants and the campaign for equity in a jurisdiction that has already done much in that regard for more than five decades now.

One can only hope.

The writer is a civic advocate, management consultant and longtime Alexandria resident.