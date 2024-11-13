To the editor:

If you’re wondering what I’m talking about, it’s a chance to help local children that aren’t often thought about: the children of parents who’ve made mistakes and ended up in the Alexandria Detention Center.

I’m a long-time volunteer there, and on my own initiative I thought I’d let you know about a marvelous way to help kids who – through no fault of their own – can be shamed, teased and otherwise made to feel bad by other kids and people. Whatever mom or dad did, their children shouldn’t suffer.

The children and incarcerated parents really feel their joint losses at this time of year. The moms – because that’s who I see – ache, because they realize even deeper how much their mistakes are hurting their little loved ones. That’s OK, because that can help them redouble their efforts to leave the center determined not to repeat mistakes and be there for their kids.

But meanwhile, their children hurt and supporting them helps them know they’re important no matter what mommy or daddy did. Just one of the terrific ways the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office helps is by hosting Operation Elf with an Amazon site where toys for various age groups can be donated through Dec. 16.

The detention center also accepts small-donation gift cards that can be given to the inmates’ families and children for holiday food and other treats. Want more information? Call the volunteer coordinator Krista Sofonia at 703-746-5107.

-Pat Rizzuto,

Alexandria