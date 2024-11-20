To the editor:

Congratulations to Mayor-elect Alyia Gaskins, and our new and returning City Council members. I extend my best wishes and trust having been elected at-large that they will well and faithfully discharge the duty of representing the future aspirations of all residents.

I am also incredibly proud of the campaign we conducted and the message we communicated. Although we did not achieve our objective, our pursuit of meaningful participation in decision-making processes will continue. We sparked important conversations and inspired many to get civically involved, and that is a victory. This campaign demonstrated that Democrats, Republicans and Independents can unite and work together.

Our new Council has a daunting task ahead of it and expectations are high. It needs to:

address the residential tax imbalance, generate substantial economic development and close the affordability gap by attracting more than just low-wage service sector jobs;

deliver ample affordable housing;

improve our schools;

address concerns over public safety;

invest in infrastructure, recreational and green spaces;

and promote growth without diminishing Alexandria’s unique charm, diverse neighborhoods and quality of life.

The new Council will need to demonstrate fiscal restraint and discipline, ensuring that every dollar spent delivers the maximum benefit to the greatest number of residents. Council, together with the city’s boards and commissions, must adopt stringent and impartial oversight practices, avoiding excessive deference to city staff.

Fortunately, Council has access to an extensive pool of professional expertise. Alexandria boasts a highly educated, skilled and experienced population. I urge the mayor and Council to set aside personal and political ideology, to seek out, actively engage with, listen to and leverage the diverse voices and professional expertise within our community.

I hope the new Council will turn the page and prioritize local issues over regional or national concerns, ensuring that the needs of Alexandrians take precedence over those of external interest groups.

In closing, I join my fellow Alexandrians in congratulating our new mayor and Council. I hope they will govern inclusively, representing the needs and aspirations of all. Alexandria is a wonderful and desirable place to live, and through our collective efforts, and sound Council leadership, we can make it even better.

-Roy Byrd, Alexandria