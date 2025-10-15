Bishop Ireton raises $10k for cancer to honor coach Tom Noone

By Ella Mitchell | emitchell@alextimes.com

On Aug. 14, Bishop Ireton High School tennis coach Tom Noone started the day like he does any other morning: flipping through the newspaper.

Amid the headlines, a story about Phil Knight, the cofounder of Nike, and his wife, Penny Knight, gifting $2 billion to the cancer research center at Oregon Health & Science University caught his eye.

Noone told his family: “I mean, I can’t give them a million dollars, but I want to do something,” his daughter, Anna Noone, recalled.

In the summer of 2023, Noone was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare type of skin cancer. He began treatment immediately, continuing to coach the Cardinals through six rounds of chemotherapy.

Now, he receives a clinical trial at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center weekly on Tuesdays – and he’s determined to give back to the Center for shrinking the tumor by close to 80% and saving his life.

“It has worked extremely well, which also bodes well for people in the future,” Noone said. “I am as healthy as I’ve been in 25 years, and I will always be eternally grateful. … Because of that, I’m trying to do something.”

Noone cut out the story, which read “Give cancer hell” in bolded font and framed it on the wall of his house. It was time to start planning a fundraiser to give back to the Georgetown cancer center that saved his life.

That’s how the inaugural Racquets for Research event, held on Oct. 9 at Montgomery Park, was born. The girls’ team took home a 5-4 win against Seton, which Anna said is the first time in recent memory that Bishop Ireton beat the team in a dual match.

And, as of Tuesday, the event’s fundraising page shows $11,648 raised for the Lombardi Center, surpassing the Noone’s initial $10,000 goal.

The proceeds will be donated directly to the Lombardi Center, the cancer research center that accepted Noone into a clinical trial in spring 2024. Noone said when he started the trial, he had no idea how it would go but it felt like his last option.

“There was no guarantee of success,” Noone said. “And if it did not succeed, I’m not sure where I’d be right now, but I don’t think I’d be sitting in my backyard talking to [the Times]. Let’s put it that way.”

The event combined Noone’s dedication to tennis – Noone led the boys’ tennis team to Bishop Ireton’s first-ever Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title during his treatment, after all – with his drive to give back to the Lombardi Center.

“I know that there are kids out there working hard, and I’m working hard off the court and hopefully on the court also,” Noone said of why he decided to keep coaching during his treatment.

Anna added that coaching the tennis team seemed to help her father deal with the mental toll that cancer takes.

“They’re a huge part of his recovery, journey, treatment,” she said. “It felt important to have them be a part of [the fundraiser].”

There was lots to do: advertise on social media, coordinate the fundraising page with Georgetown, design t-shirts, delegate baking duties for the bake sale and assign volunteers to man the tables during the event.

Both Noone and Anna credited wife and mother, Francesca Trigiani Noone, with taking point on a lot of the event planning logistics, using her background as an event planner. But across the board, the family said people were eager to help make the event a success.

Trigiani Noone said members of the girls’ tennis team helped bake goodies for the bake sale, and many members of the boys’ tennis team worked the station day-of. Anna added that officials at Bishop Ireton included information about the fundraiser in each of the weekly newsletters.

“It was actually a really beautiful example of community,” Anna said. “People were like, ‘The story is amazing. We definitely want to support.’”

But attendees of the Racquets for Research event were not only part of the tennis community, according to Anna. Parents of school alumni and community members going to the dog park stopped by at the prompting of marketing efforts and the big sign announcing the event posted at Montgomery Park.

As Seton and Bishop Ireton duked it out on the court, attendees could purchase pizza, bracelets, t-shirts or baked goods in support of cancer research. Trigiani Noone said the banners hang on the tennis court fences, even days after the event.

“We had a big crowd there,” Anna said. “The day turned out very nice.”

Anna said the fundraising page opened about a week before the event, with donations trickling in all week. She estimated the Racquets for Research event itself – meaning the proceeds from day-of sales – yielded about $5,000.

She said the donation page is open until Dec. 31, 2025. After reaching the $10,000 goal, the family upped the goal to $15,000 ahead of Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving, on Dec. 2.

Trigiani Noone said she hopes to make the fundraising an annual event, including a second installment to the efforts during the boys’ tennis season in the spring.

“We really are indebted to them in ways most people wouldn’t understand,” Trigiani Noone said. “We really want to do something that’s a permanent way of raising funds for Lombardi.”

Anna said the success of Racquets for Research spurred this motivation to give back.

“I had high hopes, and it exceeded them,” Anna said. “It was really emotional for us honestly as a family, as a program. It’s one of the things that brings us closer; you need people close with something like this.”